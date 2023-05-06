Home » First foldable smartphone from Google: This is what it looks like!
Technology

First foldable smartphone from Google: This is what it looks like!

by admin
First foldable smartphone from Google: This is what it looks like!

Recently, Google surprisingly teased its first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold. It will be officially unveiled at the Google I/O conference on May 10th. We have selected the already known features for you. Foldable debut for Google Google’s first foldable smartphone has been the subject of heated debate for a long time. At 4. […]

The post First foldable smartphone from Google: This is what it looks like! first appeared on Technology News.

See also  October 25, 2022 Global simultaneous release of home console versions of "Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord" and "Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord"

You may also like

Subvert the previous understanding!Saturn actually rained ice and...

Greentech Insider: Bio battery should last 100 years

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED laptop out of...

It’s going to be a blast in early...

Monsieur Cuisine Connect: Thermomix-Alternative mit 50€ Rabatt

[Unboxing with a piece]ASUS ROG Ally is portable...

The next generation NP-FZ100 batteries, 2400 mAh batteries...

Steam Search Gets a Blitz Enhancement, Making Finding...

Microsoft quietly optimizes the Win11 file manager: tabs...

The 6 best models 2023 in comparison

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy