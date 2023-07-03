First German autobahn equipped with a solar roof

After we reported on Germany’s first cycle path with a solar roof a few weeks ago, a first section of the motorway has now also been covered with solar panels.

“Photovoltaics on and on federal trunk roads is an important step for the federal government on the way to climate neutrality,” said Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport, at the opening. “There is enormous potential here, which we want to use consistently and quickly.”

To test how a solar roof performs on freeways, a first pilot project was launched on the A81. The whole thing was designed by the research partners Fraunhofer ISE, Forster FF and the Austrian Institute of Technology.

Photovoltaic modules were installed on an area of ​​12 x 14 meters, which are 5.50 meters above the roadway and thus also serve as a roof over the route. The location chosen was the through lane of the Hegau-Ost service area.

Image: Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport / Christoph Letzner

During a scientifically monitored operating phase in the coming year, it will be examined how the generation of solar power over moving traffic works in reality. An energy production of up to 40,000 kilowatt hours per year is expected, which corresponds to the consumption of up to ten four-person households.

Such solar roofs not only have to meet the safety requirements for the fast-moving traffic underneath, but also have to be able to be operated at a reasonable cost. They are therefore particularly conceivable in places where the electricity is also used directly. For example in the vicinity of tunnels or rest areas.

What: BMDV

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

