There they are at last, the new super duper earbuds from Sony, the successors of the very good 1000XM4, which are now about to conquer the crown of the ANC. There are two colours: black and pensioner grey, both with glossy elements and now even with 4 different earpiece sizes. Of course, everything should be better, nicer and longer, and it has to be, because the price has risen to 320 euros.

similar posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook