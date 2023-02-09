Home Technology First lawsuit by artists against artificial intelligence: «Copyright violated»
Artists and programmers united, on the same side of the fence, against the new “generative” artificial intelligences, such as ChatGpt, Dall-E2 and Copilot. The two categories have in fact launched two separate lawsuits in the USA (in San Francisco) against the companies that are offering these increasingly popular systems.

The accusation: the systems have been trained violating the copyright of artists, programmers and only in this way are they able to generate works of art that very well imitate the style of some author or to write programming code.

The first lawsuit is against Midjourney’s AIs, Stability AI and DeviantArt, a popular art forum that hosts artificially generated works. In the lawsuit, filed last month in US District Court in San Francisco, the plaintiffs allege that these companies infringed the copyright of tens of thousands of artists.

The most famous of the plaintiffs is probably the fantasy artist Grzegorz Rutkowski, who for years has studied the great masters of light and chiaroscuro (Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Vermeer), to create works used in the video game industry. Only to find countless imitations of his style around the net. Anyone can ask one of those systems to draw, for example, “a dragon in the style of Rutkowski”.

The artists complain of finding themselves in the paradoxical situation of having to compete on the market against a shadow of themselves, animated by the great capabilities of artificial intelligence. The companies that built these models had to first train them by harvesting (scraping) by thousands of other artists, from the internet. This is precisely the basic mechanism of all so-called generative AI: first, a company (like ChatGpt’s OpenAI) finds or creates a sufficiently large data set, then uses various algorithms to train the software to produce texts, images or specific codes based on that data.

