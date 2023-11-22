Home » First-person hack-and-slash game “Shadowwalker 2” reveals PS5 Asian boxed version pre-order bonus content | Game Base
Game Source Entertainment (GSE) has exciting news for fans of the popular first-person hack and slash game “Ghostrunner 2”. The company announced that the PS5 Asian boxed version of the game will be released on December 13, 2023. Developed by One More Level and published globally by 505 Games, “Ghostrunner” has garnered a dedicated fanbase for its immersive and high-octane gameplay.

In addition to the release date reveal, GSE also shared details about the pre-order bonus content for “Shadow Walker 2”, the highly anticipated follow-up to “Ghostrunner”. Players who purchase the PS5 Asian physical version of “Shadow Walker 2” during the pre-order period will have the opportunity to receive two exciting bonuses.

The first pre-order bonus is the “Traditional Katana DLC Gift Pack”, which includes gold traditional knife and hand shapes, as well as red-eyed dragon traditional knife and hand shapes. Players can redeem this DLC download content by logging into the PS Store and using a unique code.

The second pre-order bonus is the “Shadowwalker 2 Asian version exclusive katana model”. This bonus is a mini zinc alloy samurai sword measuring 15cm in total length. The sleek black and yellow design incorporates elements of the cyberpunk future world featured in “Shadow Walker 2”, bringing the game’s thrilling cyber void into the real world.

Fans of the “Ghostrunner” series are eagerly anticipating the release of “Ghostrunner 2” and the pre-order bonuses for “Shadow Walker 2” are sure to add to the excitement. With a release date set and enticing bonus content available, the stage is set for an action-packed adventure when the games launch in December.

