Home Technology First test drive in the VW ID 7
Technology

First test drive in the VW ID 7

by admin
First test drive in the VW ID 7


Still pixelated: The world premiere is on April 17th
Picture: Martina Göres

Volkswagen is introducing one ID model after the other. After the smallest so far, the ID 2 all, the ID 7 now follows, which is almost five meters long. First test drive in the still camouflaged car.

Volkswagen is expanding its range of battery electric vehicles downwards and upwards. While the ID.2 is to act as the Wolfsburg-based company’s entry-level model for e-mobility from 2025 onwards, the ID 7 will already be at the top of the ID family in October of this year. Before the official world premiere on April 17, we had the opportunity to take a closer look at the all-electric upper mid-range sedan and take a lap in the still camouflaged vehicle.

With a length of an impressive 4.96 meters, the ID 7 moves between the almost 20 centimeters shorter Passat Variant, which initially remains in the program for Europe, and the 2016 faded, 5.05 meter long Phaeton. Despite the camouflage, the lines of the sedan, which has a drag coefficient of 0.23 and a low, almost closed front end, sloping roof, long rear doors and flush-fitting door handles, are clearly recognizable.

See also  The official version of iOS 16 is released on 12/9 The following iPhones have an upgrade-ePrice.HK

You may also like

Tales that children can touch: the secret of...

[There is a movie to watch]”Final Fantasy 16″...

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Husqvarna, Ecovacs & Co.: robot lawn mowers can...

[Field Material]Affordable USB-C Expansion Multi-head Interface – PCM

Chip War: Why Japan Joins US Chip Restrictions...

The first public beta of Android 14 is...

The Microsoft Cloud Region Partner Alliance welcomes 17...

The Night Agent Is Already One of Netflix’s...

Alanis Morissette and the new version of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy