Volkswagen is introducing one ID model after the other. After the smallest so far, the ID 2 all, the ID 7 now follows, which is almost five meters long. First test drive in the still camouflaged car.

Volkswagen is expanding its range of battery electric vehicles downwards and upwards. While the ID.2 is to act as the Wolfsburg-based company’s entry-level model for e-mobility from 2025 onwards, the ID 7 will already be at the top of the ID family in October of this year. Before the official world premiere on April 17, we had the opportunity to take a closer look at the all-electric upper mid-range sedan and take a lap in the still camouflaged vehicle.

With a length of an impressive 4.96 meters, the ID 7 moves between the almost 20 centimeters shorter Passat Variant, which initially remains in the program for Europe, and the 2016 faded, 5.05 meter long Phaeton. Despite the camouflage, the lines of the sedan, which has a drag coefficient of 0.23 and a low, almost closed front end, sloping roof, long rear doors and flush-fitting door handles, are clearly recognizable.