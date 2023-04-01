Home Technology First test drive with the renewed Alfa Giulia
Technology

First test drive with the renewed Alfa Giulia

by admin
First test drive with the renewed Alfa Giulia

Ethey still exist, classic limousines, even if there is less and less demand for them on the market. Perhaps the most beautiful is the Alfa Giulia. The 4.65 meter car has been on sale since 2016 and has now been revised and the model range streamlined. For the time being there is only one diesel and one petrol engine, both four-cylinder: the diesel engine has a displacement of 2.2 liters and 210 hp, the petrol engine has a displacement of 2.0 liters and 280 hp.

Both models have all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic from ZF takes care of the power distribution. With a maximum torque of 470 Newton meters, the diesel is 70 Nm ahead of the petrol engine, but on the motorway with a top speed of 235 km/h it is 5 km/h at a disadvantage. In terms of standard consumption, with values ​​around 5.5 liters it is clearly ahead by two to three liters – depending on the equipment.

The braking system has been improved

There are four model lines, Sprint, Ti, Veloce and Competizione, although the latter cannot be ordered at the moment. Prices start at 54,250 euros. As a Veloce, the petrol engine costs 59,250 euros, the diesel is 2,500 euros cheaper. The refreshment that has now taken place includes, among other things, a modified headlight design, the rear lights are also new, as is the instrument cluster. Brembo’s braking system has been improved. The headlights now generally have matrix LED technology with adaptive illumination.

The headlights now generally have matrix LED technology with adaptive illumination.


The headlights now generally have matrix LED technology with adaptive illumination.
:


Image: manufacturer

After the first test drives with the diesel Giulia, we let the Alfa promise to be “best in class in terms of handling and comfort” stand. In any case, the car benefits from its ideal 50/50 weight distribution. As a rule, 100 percent of the drive goes to the rear, and power is only directed forward when necessary. The driven Veloce also has a locking differential on the rear axle. However, it is noticeable that the diesel engine is acoustically very present.

See also  Flow, the great alliance for the use of the electric car

You may also like

JBL Tour Pro 2 im Test: Hightech-Earbuds mit...

With ultrasound against microplastics | hot online

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 preview: what a bomb!...

how secure is your data?

ASUS announces that all AM5 motherboards of the...

Shipping costs are back for Prime members too!

OPPO Find N2 Flip Unboxing Review: A Practical...

how to get around the block with a...

Thick Radiator, Gen S Dual Chamber Water Pump...

Which iPhones support eSIM? There are many now

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy