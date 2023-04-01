Ethey still exist, classic limousines, even if there is less and less demand for them on the market. Perhaps the most beautiful is the Alfa Giulia. The 4.65 meter car has been on sale since 2016 and has now been revised and the model range streamlined. For the time being there is only one diesel and one petrol engine, both four-cylinder: the diesel engine has a displacement of 2.2 liters and 210 hp, the petrol engine has a displacement of 2.0 liters and 280 hp.

Both models have all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic from ZF takes care of the power distribution. With a maximum torque of 470 Newton meters, the diesel is 70 Nm ahead of the petrol engine, but on the motorway with a top speed of 235 km/h it is 5 km/h at a disadvantage. In terms of standard consumption, with values ​​around 5.5 liters it is clearly ahead by two to three liters – depending on the equipment.

The braking system has been improved

There are four model lines, Sprint, Ti, Veloce and Competizione, although the latter cannot be ordered at the moment. Prices start at 54,250 euros. As a Veloce, the petrol engine costs 59,250 euros, the diesel is 2,500 euros cheaper. The refreshment that has now taken place includes, among other things, a modified headlight design, the rear lights are also new, as is the instrument cluster. Brembo’s braking system has been improved. The headlights now generally have matrix LED technology with adaptive illumination.



After the first test drives with the diesel Giulia, we let the Alfa promise to be “best in class in terms of handling and comfort” stand. In any case, the car benefits from its ideal 50/50 weight distribution. As a rule, 100 percent of the drive goes to the rear, and power is only directed forward when necessary. The driven Veloce also has a locking differential on the rear axle. However, it is noticeable that the diesel engine is acoustically very present.