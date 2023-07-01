Best Netflix series is back: First trailer introduces new season. (Image Source: Noh Juhan | Netflix)

Finally there is a new sign of life from Squid Game: The popular Netflix series now introduces the cast of the 2nd season in a new trailer. A secret is also revealed.

It has been more or less certain for a long time that Squid Game will return on Netflix in Season 2. Filming is not supposed to start until summer 2024, but at least the story of Season 2 is already certain. At least that allows it very first trailer of Squid Game Season 2 assume. This is where the main characters of the cast are introduced. And that alone reveals a few interesting details.

Enough talking – check out the first trailer for Squid Game Season 2:

Squid Game 2 – Teaser Trailer English

The cast of Squid Game Season 2 has been announced – and there’s a surprise in store

In case you haven’t seen the first season of Squid Game – Warning, spoilers: While in the cast trailer too new actors surprisingly, Wi Ha-joon, who appeared in Squid Game den Undercover cops Hwang Jun-ho has played. In the first season, his death was implied: after being shot in the upper body, he fell into the sea.

Fans have been speculating for a long time about the return of the popular police officer – and now it’s official: Hwang Jun-ho has survived and will play an important role in Squid Game Season 2.

Actors too Gong Yoo will return in Season 2: He played the man in the suit in Squid Game, which viciously persuaded protagonist Seong Gi-hun to join the Squid Game gambling game.

If filming for the second season of Squid Game does not actually start until 2024, the series will likely not returning to Netflix before 2025. Despite the trailer, it will probably be a long time before the squid game goes into the next round.