First WMF Mainstage guests and concerts revealed

Bologna, 03/05/2023 – The schedule of the Mainstage of the 11th edition of the WMFInternational Fair and Festival on Technological and Digital Innovation. From 15 to 17 June 2023at the Rimini fair there will in fact be dozens of speakers and guests from all over the world who will bring visions, studies and new ideas for the future to the main stage of the event, which is preparing to welcome over 60,000 attendees and a parterre of more than 1.000 speaker and 85 countries.

Among the already confirmed personalities, great excitement and expectation for the eminence of information technology Sir Tim Berners-Lee linventor of the World Wide Web, who on June 16th will speak to the WMF audience bringing his own experience and idea of ​​web development, offering an analysis of current trends and future prospects for his creature. Also unmissable is the presence of the former Minister of Universities in Spain and world-renowned sociologist Manuel Castellsone of the leading analysts of the digital revolution and the consequent individual, social and work changes brought about by the advent of new information technologies, which will offer a future perspective of society through the lens of digitization.

Also this year the Mainstage, whose activities will be translated into LIS thanks to the professionals of RAI Accessibility, will propose a complete overview of the current world and what will come through the analysis and discussion of numerous issues of technological, digital and social innovation.

Artiﬁcial Intelligence, Tech Transfer, Robotics, Digitization al WMF

Ample space will be dedicated to the discovery of new technological tools, the robotics technology, technology transfer and open innovation, applications ofAI for various sectors and to his regulation. Among the guests who will bring their expertise to the Mainstage also the pioneer of Silicon Valley, inventor of the tablet and AI expert, Jerry Kaplan, Monica Orsino, Senior Client Development and Training Manager for Microsoft, l’ EMEA Head of Commercial Industries di Oracle,

Luisella Giants, il President Of CINECA Francesco UbertiniLawyer Guido Scorza, member of the College of Guarantor for the protection of personal data who will handle the case ChatGPT and related Use of data, Gianluca Misuraca, Founder of Inspiring Futurewho will tell about the project

Re-imagine Europa and work for the creation of an international alliance for a approach human-centric artificial intelligence and the project coordinatorSocial Cognition in Human-Robot Interaction” of the Italian Institute of Technology Agnieszka Wykowska, which will illustrate how AI and its application to robotics can intervene to support the treatment and management of patients with autistic disorder. The world‘s most advanced humanoid robot will also return to the main stage, Robot Sophiaaccompanied by its creator, David HansonFounder & CEO at Hanson Robotics, who will tell about its birth and past and future evolutions, focusing on the link between Artiﬁcial Intelligence and robotics which characterizes it.

Social Innovation, Climate Change and Sustainability, Activism and Legality al WMF

“Technological and digital innovation makes no sense if it is not applied to produce social innovation, generating a positive impact on the community”. From this concept, red thread of the 11 editions announced by the creator of the Festival Cosmano Lombardo, the WMF – We Make Future project has always been developed, which also and above all on the Mainstage brings to the attention projects of activism, scientiﬁc studies with a global impact and virtuous examples of commitment social.

Among the voices and realities that will inspire a concrete and even global change Chiara Putaturo EU Inequality and Tax Policy Advisor di OXFAMwhich will present the new global report on inequalities, highlighting the increasingly accentuated social polarization of wealth in Italy and in the world, Alessandra Prampolini, General Director Of WWF Italia which will address the issue of planet health, climate change and the reduction of biodiversity by illustrating the “Living Planet Report” and still the Environmental Activists e Digital Creators, Tukumã Pataxó and Samela There-AWE who will arrive directly from Brazil to tell their battle for the Amazonian environment and ecosystems through social media and the web. Finally, during the three days, together with authoritative voices such as those of Prosecutors Nicola Gratteri e Joseph Lombardto the reporter Antonio Nicasoand al Director of the DIA Maurice Vallonewe will talk about the theme of Legality and the fight against the mafia, as well as social justice.

Innovation Diplomacy, Startups and innovative entrepreneurship

Italian and international institutional representations will land in Rimini with the occasion of the WMF: on the Mainstage, to talk about their respective national innovation plans also the Minister Albanian for the Protection of Entrepreneurship Edona Bilalil’Swedish ambassador in Italy Jan Björklundl’Latvian ambassador in Italy Solvita Āshopnoa e l’Algerian ambassador in Italy Abdelkrim Touahria. Also present Maurice Strong, Manager of the Made in Italy promotion coordination office for ICE Agency, e Bill ReichertEntrepreneur & Venture Capitalist, Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures, among the partners of the WMF Startup Competition whose ﬁnal, which sees challenge 6 among the best startups selected from all over the worldrepresents one of the most awaited events scheduled every year on the Mainstage.

On the main stage of the WMF, also an important testimony of the use and impact of innovative entrepreneurship directly from theUkraine: with an intervention by ISE Group in fact, it will show how the Ukrainian tech sector is impacting the dynamics of the guerra through the use of apps and technological platforms offered for use by the citizens.

Innovative entrepreneurship and tech transfer will also be discussed with WASPa company that using the most innovative technologies of the Space Economy has created a new housing model with self-sufficient and eco-sustainable housesbut also within the panel Scaleup for futurewhich he brings to the Mainstage every year Italian and foreign scaleups who have climbed the reference markets.

Creator Economy and regulation of professions in the Digital-Tech sector

There will also be numerous guests on the main stage from world of content creation who through talks, interviews and panels will offer an overview of the Digital-Tech sector with a focus on its best known and loved professionals. Among the guests already announced also the content creator & writer Camihawkeil content creator & Founder at Breaking Italy Alessandro Masalai creators e gamers Favij, Jakidale e Power3r and, finally, Luca Gervasicontent creator and face chosen by Monge as brand ambassador of digital branding campaigns on social networks.

At the conducting the Mainstagealready announced some of the figures who, over the course of the three days, will go alongside Cosmano Lombardo – Founder and CEO of Search on Media group and creator of the WMF. In fact, among these, too Robot Sophiathe humanoid who combines AI and robotics, who returns to the WMF in this new guise, Diletta Leotta television and radio presenter as well as historical co-presenter of the WMF, Daniele Pugliese and Riccardo Betteghella of the collective Surace housea successful factory and production house with over 5 million fans on the web, and, for the first time, Alice Mangioneactress, comedian and content creator of the editorial project The Pozzolis Family.

The first concerts announced on the Mainstage

Also online the first two major artists announced of the many who will bring their music to the WMF, again this year enlivened by a real Music Fest which alternates concerts on the Mainstage and performances of various genres and niches throughout the Fair.

Space therefore, at the opening of the first day, at theElectronic Set – Left Hemisphere in Dardust: pianist, composer, author and record producer who will bring the first summer stop of his Duality Tour right at the WMF. The artist will accompany the international audience of the WMF in a dimension of psychedelic club notes and images ranging from the soundtracks of Carpenter and the Goblins, with echoes of Italo disco, UK Garage, 90s music and Nu Jazz, opening the three days with a boost of energy and innovative sounds.

It will be instead Dargen D’Amicorapper, songwriter and producer among the most eclectic representatives of the contemporary Italian songwriting scene a close the first day of WMF with a concerto live on the main stage of the event. The artist, who has moved the boundaries of genre by merging, for the first time in Italy, rap with Italian cultured music, will light up the evening and the participants by capturing them with his unique style characterized by the deconstruction of language and by games of balance between the senses of words.

New guests and new artists will be announced in the coming weeks describing a schedule, that of WMF 2023, which promises to be one of the most complete and heterogeneous on the international scene.

