Fiscozen closed an 8 million euro round led by Keen Venture Partners, an international VC fund based in the Netherlands. Also in the deal is United Ventures, an Italian venture capital manager specializing in digital technologies, which had led the company’s first capital increase in 2020.

What does. Founded in Milan in 2017 by Enrico Mattiazzi and Vito Lomele, Fiscozen allows VAT numbers to have visibility on taxes and deadlines and offers accountants a software platform that automates repetitive activities.

Because it’s important. Of the five million economic activities registered in Italy, over three million are individual activities of freelancers, artisans and traders.

Cdp Vc, 150 million in a new international Fund of Funds

Cdp Venture Capital and Simest, both companies of the Cdp group, have signed an agreement worth € 200 million for the internationalization of innovative Italian startups and SMEs, through the resources of the Venture Capital Fund, managed by Simest itself in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The details of the agreement. The agreement provides that: 50 million will be allocated to co-investment operations with Cdp vc in opportunities selected by the latter. Objective: to support the international growth programs of Italian startups. In addition, 150 million will be allocated to the subscription of an International Fund of Funds which will be launched by Cdp vc. Objective: to attract international investors for the support and development of the local ecosystem.

P101 launches the Programma 103 fund

P101the Italian manager of venture capital funds specializing in operations in high-tech companies, has launched its third investment vehicle, the Programma 103 fund, with a closing (an endowment) of 150 million euros and the goal of reaching to 250 during 2023. Programma 101 and Programma 102 became operational respectively in 2013 and 2018. P101 also manages the ITA500 fund.

Investments. The investment objectives of the new fund will be companies in the fintech, proptech, edutech, cyber security sectors: with the theme of sustainability central to all new deals. Expected tickets from 1 to 10 million per investment. The focus will be on Italy, Spain and the rest of Europe.

Unicredit has also invested in Casavo

Casavo received an investment of 10 million euro also from UniCredit. The operation took place in the context of the 400 million euro Series D capital increase, between equity and debt, announced last July.

The agreement. The real estate services platform has also entered into a partnership with the banking institution: in the coming months, UniCredit will make the services developed together with Casavo available to its customers. At the same time, Casavo will be able to leverage the services dedicated to the home world of UniCredit Subito Casa, the group’s real estate brokerage company.

What does. Casavo is a proptech platform, which deals with innovative real estate services. Founded in 2017 by Giorgio Tinacci, the company intends to redesign the entire buying and selling experience through the use of technology.

2.6 million for Kippy

Kippy closed a 2.6 million Serie A investment round led by Oltre Impact.

What does. Kippy develops and manufactures IoT devices for pets.

Numbers. According to forecasts, the Pet Wearables segment (which includes products such as smart collars and harnesses) will reach a value of 12.7 billion dollars in 2025 at the European level, recording a higher growth rate than the entire Pet Care sector ( CAGR of 23% in the period 2018-2025 vs 6.7%).

Frankly bubble tea, capital increase

Frankly bubble tea closed a new investment round of 2.5 million euros led by the Rilancio Startup Fund, managed by Cdp venture capital, which co-invested together with the Azimut ELTIF fund – Alicrowd II venture capital as well as 110 crowdfunding investors.

Numbers. Founded by Franco Borgonovo and Lati Ting in 2016, Frankly bubble tea closed a first round of 1 million in 2021, last July it raised 1.5 million from an equity crowdfunding campaign on Mamacrowd, in which Azimut ELTIF – venture invested capital and ALIcrowd II. Since its establishment it has raised funding for 5 million. To date, it has nine points of sale and an e-commerce channel in Italy.

New resources for Matix

Matixa spin off of AzzurroDigitale, a company specializing in the creation of digital transformation projects for manufacturing, has closed a seed round of 700,000 euros, led by the consultancy firm Auxiell.

What does. The company, born in 2021 in co-development with Electrolux, deals with telemetry solutions for industrial moulds, based on the interconnection between an IoT hardware and a cloud platform. In fact, it allows a dynamic display of production data, in real time and anywhere in the world.

First seed by Leftovers

Abandoned closed an investment round of 500 thousand euros, led by Scientifica Venture Capital, Terra Next (startup accelerator operating in the bioeconomy sector, part of the CDP National Network) and Vertis, through the Venture 3 Technology Transfer fund.

What does. Relicta has developed a water-soluble, biodegradable and compostable plastic packaging obtained from processing waste from the fish industry.

Equity crowdfunding

This week the startup 4foodies, which creates and manages laboratory kitchens for the delivery and take-away market, has closed its campaign on Hensoo and raised 185,000 euros. Heco Energy 256 thousand euros on Crowdfundme and Tomato+ 379 thousand euros on Crowdfundme.

The notice

Il Motor Valley Accelerator has opened the third selection for startups operating in the fields of electrification, connectivity and digitization of vehicles, autonomous and sustainable mobility, motorsport. HERE to apply. There is time until January 29, 2023.

What does. Motor Valley Accelerator is an acceleration program for innovative companies in the mobility and automotive sector, it is part of the national Cdp vc network and is based in Modena: it is managed by Crit together with Plug&Play and also has the Modena Foundation and Unicredit as investors.

What’s going on in Europe

Cybersecurity. VMRay, a German cybersecurity startup, has closed a $34 million Series B round. The operation was led by Tikehau Capital, with the participation of High-Tech Gründerfonds and eCapital.

Not to lose the thread. Last week’s news HERE