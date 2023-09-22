“fishing for litter” arrives on the blockchain with the Italian startup Ogyre

Listen to the audio version of the article

Some data, five years old but indicative to understand what dimensions (and what impacts) fishing for waste at sea can have: 4.8 tons of waste recovered from the seabed in just six months (from May to November 2018) thanks to the experimental projects conducted at the time by Legambiente in the Tuscan Archipelago, in Porto Garibaldi (in the province of Ferrara), Manfredonia (Foggia) and Terracina (Latina). Plastic and disposable objects make up the substantial part of the spoils from “fishing for litter”, a practice which, thanks to the direct involvement of fishermen, allows us to clean the seas of all the rubbish that accidentally ends up in the nets and regularly bring it ashore for correct disposal.

How the Ogyre platform works

Some recent estimates put the number of tons of waste that end up in the world‘s oceans at 8 million, of which at least 70% reaches the seabed. Removing this waste, as an activity parallel to that of fishing, is precisely the mission of the Italian startup Ogyre, which has developed a solution to extend the beneficial effects of the “fishing for litter” model on a large scale. How exactly does it work? Companies and individuals can contribute by purchasing a certain number of kilos of marine waste via a digital platform, then having full visibility on the collection process via a dashboard that displays in real time the entire life cycle of what is recovered, the collection area (Brazil, Indonesia or Italy) and the stories of the fishermen who carried out (for a fee) this activity. The leap in the block chain

The latest news from Ogyre marks, as those directly interested say, an important change: in fact the entire platform arrives on blockchain through a notarization system which allows the integrity of the waste collection process and the data to be safeguarded associated with it, tracing and validating the quantities of plastic collected by fishermen and measuring the actual positive impact produced by each action carried out to safeguard the seas. The upgrade was made possible thanks to the intervention of Knobs, an Italian software development company specialized in consultancy and implementation of projects in the blockchain field and the first objective to be achieved is to be able to archive the data relating to the waste collected in a register decentralized which makes it impossible to falsify or alter the information relating to the quantity of waste caught entered by Ogyre fishermen at the end of each fishing trip, consequently increasing the transparency of the circular “fishing for litter” supply chain also towards consumers and end users . Thanks to the leap into the block chain, the startup’s spokespersons further explain, each collection operation can not only be reported within the platform but also become fully certified, in line with current regulations and with the documentation and verification requirements in sustainability and waste disposal area.

The results achieved

Since 2021, the startup has collected more than 354 thousand kilos of waste from the oceans, involving around a hundred companies from different sectors in sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility projects, among which notable names such as Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, Panerai, Illumia and Yoox solo stand out to name a few. At the moment, the network of fishing vessels operating between Italy, Brazil and Indonesia has around 70 vessels and a collection average of almost 22 thousand kg of marine waste per month. “The process carried out by the fishermen – Andrea Faldella, one of the two founders of Ogyre, explains to Sole24 Ore – changes based on geography. Generally there is a collaboration between the fishermen themselves and a local partner to document and enter the collection data into our system, from photos of the waste to details of the weight in kilograms and obviously the name of the fisherman who carried out the repechage. The new platform will not only record all this data but also the input activity, creating an aggregate of all the day’s activities and saving the hash (hasing is a cryptographic method that transforms data records and characters of any length into fixed compact hash values) within the blockchain”.