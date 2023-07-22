Five iPad stats that might surprise you

After having revealed how to improve the battery of your iPad, we offer you a collection of five interesting iPad statistics that will open your eyes to Cupertino tablets. For example, do you know how many iPads were sold in 2022?

Sure, we all know that the tablet market is lagging behind, but its size is often unknown to most. Well, Apple dominates the tablet industry thanks to its iPads, which also recorded impressive sales last year: 61.8 million units were placed on the market between January and December 2022, a record number. In total, from the launch of the first iPad to today, Apple has sold 550 million of them Worldwide: In the US alone, they account for 50% of the overall tablet market.

In terms of revenues, however, the iPads are a marginal component of Apple’s “treasure”: in fact, they amount to only 7.4% of the revenues of the Cupertino giant, at least for the calendar year 2022. In absolute terms, however, the figures remain astronomical: the revenues generated by iPads in 2022 were in fact equal to 26 billion dollars.

The fame of iPads is such that they are much more loved (and bought) than Samsung tablets: on a worldwide scale, in fact, Cupertino tablets have a market share of the 53,55%, while those of the Korean giant stop at 29.55%. Amazon devices follow, with 4.01% and those of Huawei, with 2.32%.

Unfortunately, however, the iPad have not broken through in Italyin Germany and in France, which instead prefer Samsung products: in these three countries, in fact, the market share of Apple in the tablet market does not exceed 35%, broadly in line with that of Samsung (or even slightly lower than the latter). It balances Cupertino’s overwhelming power in the Australian and New Zealand markets, with a market share equal to 78% of total tablet sales in 2022.

However, there is a fact that very few will surely know and that will leave you speechless: alone Half of iPad sales are “retail”i.e. to individual consumers and households. Approximately 50% of iPads, in fact, are purchased by large companies, public institutions and schools, which therefore turn out to be very important customers for Apple.

