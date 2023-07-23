Five iPhone stats you hardly know

If you’ve enjoyed our roundup of five little-known iPad statistics, you’ll surely be interested in these five data on iPhones which you probably don’t know about. For example, do you know how many iPhones are currently active around the world?

This is an impressive figure: 1.5 billion iPhone users are active globally in 2023, according to data from MSPowerUser. Attention: we are not talking about devices sold as a whole, but about active users, i.e. iPhones that are functional and connected to the web. Of these, only 124 million are in the United States: the largest iPhone market in the world – some will find it hard to believe – is in fact that of China, with 130 million users.

In 2022 alone, Apple sold 225 million iPhones: a huge figure, but one that is nowhere near the total number of smartphones sold by Cupertino in the last 15 years or so. From the launch of the first iPhone to the present day, in fact, Apple has sold 2.32 billion iPhones in total.

This figure, however, does not take into account all resales on the secondary market: for example, in the United States only about 25% of iPhones are sold by Apple, while the remainder falls partly on large-scale retailers and partly on the second-hand market. In this regard, the iPhones make up 80% of the used market American in the telephony sector: an unparalleled dominance!

In the “new” sector, however, Apple is the second company for market share in the world of telephony, with a market percentage of 21%. It is only surpassed, albeit by very little, by Samsung, with 22% of the smartphone market: followed, albeit at a great distance, by Xiaomi, with 11%, OPPO with 10% and Vivo with 7%.

Finally, all enthusiasts know that Apple has some adoption rate very high for its operating systems: in short, those who own an iPhone tend to keep it updated to the most recent version of iOS. In statistical terms, however, the figures are incredible: the 72% of iPhones are running iOS 16 in one of its various distributions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

