Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Trailer Leaked – Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Trailer Leaked – Five Nights at Freddy’s

According to series creator Scott Cawthon, a trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has leaked online, but the fan base for the movie and the game it’s based on has refused to spread the trailer.

As Cawthon outlined in a Reddit post, he started hearing the leaked trailer on May 6, much to his dismay. Then, he found that on social media, fans of the game refused to make content about the trailer, or even to spread it.

“It’s been really inspiring to see the fan base come together and fight back against it,” Cotton wrote. “For those who refuse to watch it, I think you’ll be happier when you’re able to see an edited and polished finished product, with visual effects and proper sound.

Filming began this year on the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, but it’s expected to hit theaters this October, so production seems to be moving quickly. Are you excited about this movie?

