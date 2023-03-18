Home Technology Five on Friday: Classic Talents
Five on Friday: Classic Talents

Five on Friday: Classic Talents

The American motorcycle manufacturer Indian is adding the Sport Chief model to its Chief series, which previously consisted of three models. According to the manufacturer, telescopic forks, struts, brakes, headlights, tanks, handlebars and also the on-board electronics are of a higher standard. This should make the Power Cruiser lighter and more precise, but also more aggressive. There were no changes to the engine and power transmission: it remains at six gears, 1890 cubic centimeters and 88 hp. The Thunderstroke 116 V engine delivers a whopping 162 Newton meters of torque. The Sport Chief, which is reminiscent of Harley-Davidson’s Low Rider S with its handlebar fairing, will be available from the spring for upwards of 21,990 euros. (fbn.)

