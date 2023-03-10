Home Technology Five on Friday: It’s going downhill
Technology

Five on Friday: It’s going downhill

by admin
Five on Friday: It’s going downhill

Bild: Manufacturer

20 percent gradient

Corona has taught us that the world can get out of joint. Along with side effects. The bicycle industry, for example, could not keep up, parts were scarce, prices climbed steeper than any mountain bike. Now the descent follows, with an aha effect. Specialized, the American upper-class provider, has always called up new tariffs with a gasp guarantee, now a broad price reduction of up to 20 percent follows. Reason given: Falling production and delivery costs, which are passed on. Assumed reason: well-stocked warehouses and a certain degree of saturation. The used seller is frustrated, the new bike buyer is better off. An example: Turbo Levo Expert e-mountain bike, previously 10,700 euros, now 9,600 euros, 22 model 8,500 euros. (hap.)

See also  Italian technology to produce fusion energy: the Dtt project

You may also like

Lenovo and Aston Martin collaborate to launch the...

For Android smartwatches: This app was still missing

The source of water molecules in the solar...

Let’s build! SimCity Games: Obsessed with sprawl and...

Analyst: Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard “would seriously...

Augmented Reality: How luxury brands want to lure...

Publisher Take-Two announces layoffs

Meta is about to launch a new decentralized...

Google I/O confirmed to be held on 5.10,...

The remake of “Extreme” “Dragon Restoration Among Men!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy