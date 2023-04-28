Five on Friday: Something for everyone

Bild: Manufacturer

For naysayers

It is only suitable for black and white photography, the new M11 Monochrom from Leica. The compact rangefinder camera is already on the market, the body without lens costs 9500 euros. The new black-and-white camera is based on the M11 body, and the 60-megapixel sensor also appears to be identical. But the color filter is missing. This makes it possible to increase the sensitivity by one f-stop and the contrast. ISO values ​​from 125 to 200,000 can be set. Onboard storage has quadrupled over the M11 to 256 gigabytes, and there’s gorilla glass instead of sapphire glass over the display. The housing is made of magnesium and aluminum, the camera weighs around 550 grams with the battery. (misp.)