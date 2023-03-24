Home Technology Five on Friday: Two are better than one
Five on Friday: Two are better than one

Five on Friday: Two are better than one

you only Live Twice

She was gone for a while and now she’s back. The LiveWire, Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle, is available to order again, only it’s no longer Harley-Davidson. As reported, the American motorcycle manufacturer has spun off its electronics division into a start-up called LiveWire. In Europe, the machine, which is now called LiveWire One, is being launched again in four countries, in addition to Germany, France, the Netherlands and Great Britain. Apparently nothing significant has changed in terms of technology – 15.4 kWh battery, 100 hp, 255 kg – but the selling price has. It was drastically reduced from around 33,000 euros to around 25,000 euros. Other LiveWire electric vehicles have been announced several times. (ll.)

