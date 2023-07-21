Home » Five on Friday: Wild fantasies with nerd stuff
Five on Friday: Wild fantasies with nerd stuff

Five on Friday: Wild fantasies with nerd stuff

With Catana you basically get two hulls. The company from the south of France, specialized in catamarans, has created a third brand called YOT. Unlike the Catana and Bali brands, YOT is not intended to produce sailing catamarans, only motor catamarans. The first model is the 10.92 meter long YOT 36. Two cabins, each with their own bathroom and toilet, are housed in the slim double hull. Up to ten passengers are allowed on board. Fold-out platforms on the sides expand the space at anchor, the boat width then increases from 3.99 to 5.40 meters. Two Mercury V6 outboards, each with 225 hp, or alternatively two V8 engines, each with 300 hp, are provided for the drive. Prices are not mentioned yet. (ll.)

