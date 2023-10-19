Five out of 10 kids worried about the consequences of AI

Listen to the audio version of the article

Young people are generally optimistic about the development of artificial intelligence but at the same time five young people between 11 and 18 are worried about the consequences of artificial intelligence on their work and the security of their data, 82% say they want a day to talk about how digital will change the future. These data emerge from the survey conducted by the scientific Observatory of the “Digital Ethical Movement”, which proposed the establishment of a European Day on Digital Citizenship.

How is the web perceived?

Over 60% of Italian students between 11 and 18 see the web as a family space, appreciating its opportunities for expression, sharing and inspiration. Although 73% believe they understand the concept of “digital citizenship”, only 20.5% have actually received adequate training on this topic. «Our objective – declares Davide Dal Maso, founder of the Digital Ethical Movement – is to promote a conscious and proactive approach to the web through a series of initiatives culminating in the European Day on Digital Citizenship». A free event on this theme, organized by the non-profit, will be live on Twitch on 20 October 2023 which will see the participation of 4 thousand Italian students, a journalist moderating 5 talents from the digital world.

Will AI improve daily life?

Among the young people interviewed by the Observatory (here is one of the previous surveys) there is a rather positive opinion regarding AI and its potential impact on daily life. 32% firmly believe that AI can bring significant improvements to our lives, while a further 41% believe that it will bring at least some improvements. However, there is a part of these young people, 15%, who do not consider AI as a factor for improvement. Interestingly, 12% do not have a defined position on the topic, perhaps due to a lack of information or a still superficial understanding of the matter.

What are the kids’ concerns?

While most students recognize the potential of AI to improve daily lives, significant concerns emerge. Over 51% express concern about the improper use of AI and the potential consequences associated with it, 52% about the loss of jobs and 40% about the security of personal data. «These fears, often unfounded and fueled by an inadequate perception, underline the urgent need to integrate AI education into the school curriculum – we read in the press release – By expanding the hours dedicated to digital civic education and inserting themes related to ‘Ai, we could prepare the next generation to navigate an increasingly digital future.”

Online experiences

In evaluating the online experience between social media, gaming and streaming, 64.4% of users consider it positive or very positive. 33.3% have a neutral opinion, while only 2.3% consider it negative or very negative. «These data underline the importance of a proactive approach to digital education. While the majority of students still view the online world positively, we cannot ignore the slight decrease in satisfaction. We must work together, as an educational community, to ensure that our young people are equipped not only with the technical skills, but also with the emotional resilience to navigate in an ever-changing digital environment” explains digital pedagogist Gregorio Ceccone and contact person for the Scientific Observatory.

Share this: Facebook

X

