Five series to watch in October: the second season of Loki is coming

Marvel Loki but only because he is the most successful character in the entire Marvel saga. The Disney+ series should mark a discontinuity from the disappointing Multiverse saga. Let’s say that we miss Wanda Vision’s flashes very much. Then Bodies for mystery engineers and The Fall of the House of Usher for thrill seekers but only because Mike Flanagan is in it. There isn’t much in October, luckily both the Wheel of Time has started very well and we must absolutely trust it. But above all The Continental which is truly up to par with the John Wick universe. On Gen V, however, we suspend judgment for now. Good vision.

Loki – Season 2 – October 6

Together with Wanda Vision, it is the best produced in terms of TV series in the controversial saga of the multiverse, the one that starts after the end of Avengers Endgame. The second season of the Marvel series Loki therefore restarts with the prince of deception who fights to safeguard the soul of TVA. With him Mobius, the B-15 hunter and others. All together passionately in search of free will. Let’s hope so, because Marvel is lacking courage. And superheroes live on courage. (Disney+)

Bodies – Season 1 – October 19

Four detectives in four time periods and a murder. There is a mystery to be revealed that has lasted for over 150 years. Bodies starts like this, as a premise that is already worth the price of the ticket, mixes genres and stimulates the viewer. Not for all. The Spanish rich kids already had nothing to say after the second season. We have reached the week and they are all (or almost all) in psychoanalysis. Like their viewers. But this is the year of mental health. (Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher – Mini Series – 12 October

“The Fall of the House of Usher” takes up Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 story of the same name. It’s not the first time a horror series has been made by annoying the best of them all. This time, however, Mike Flanagan is in charge and produced “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass”. So we trust and trust that a modern and high-impact series will emerge. (Netflix).

Chemistry Lessons – Season 1 – October 13.

If you like things done well, read this description: «Set in the 1950s, “Chemistry Lessons” tells the story of Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of becoming a scientist clashes with a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth is fired from the lab where she works, she agrees to host a television cooking show and decides to teach the country’s neglected housewives, and the men who suddenly listen, about more than just recipes.” How can you not see it? (Apple+)

