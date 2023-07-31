Five tips to keep your Android smartphone safe in 2023

If our tips for optimizing performance on Android weren’t enough for you, here are some useful options to raise the barricades against unwanted looks, improving the security and privacy on your favorite device.

The first tip, of course, is to check that your device is updated to the latest version. To do this, you can follow our guide on how to update an Android smartphone. In addition to the ancillary features and graphic devices, in fact, Google also regularly distributes the so-called security patches, necessary to keep your device safe.

As for the security set on the device, however, it may sound strange to you but face recognition is not so secure: only the Apple Face ID, capable of 3D scanning, currently allows you to maintain a reasonable degree of security. In any other case, a photograph could be enough to be able to hack the device. That’s why the biometric fingerprint sensor on Android is never gone and won’t be gone anytime soon.

Another fundamental tip is to Don’t download APKs from sources you don’t consider safe. The temptation to embrace the latest is strong, but be careful who sends you the latest version of that app you want to try.

Obviously, it is also very important to protect your device in case it ends up in the hands of malicious people. For this reason, take a few minutes to set up Find my device on Android, which will allow you to locate it but also to reset it remotely to erase all your data. To do this, enter the SettingsThen Security and Privacy and then Find my device.

Last, but not least, the backup: set up a backup of your data, possibly periodic. Many now use Google Photos or other alternative platforms to save their memories on the cloud, but it is equally important to schedule the backup of your device to be sure you don’t lose anything.