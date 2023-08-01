Five TV series not to be missed in August: the Zombiverse beats One Peace live action

Listen to the audio version of the article

TV series inspired by successful manga and made with real actors are dangerous. And difficult. And they rarely please the fans. Let alone if the series in question is One Peace the biggest manga success in the world, something comparable to Harry Potter. But if you’re a real thrill seeker and you’re looking for something that might not be the biggest announced flop of all time then you need to step into the first ever reality show made in Seoul set in a zombie apocalypse. The title is perfect: Zombiverse.

Zombiverse, Official Trailer, Netflix Italy

Zombiverse – Reality Show Series- August 8th

It’s from South Korea, and it’s set in Seoul. Let’s say it’s like a Squid Games reality show but the setting is the post apocalyptic one of zombie invasions. Reality in the sense that the ten contestants are real contestants while the zombies are actors. I think there is nothing capable of generating more perplexity but the title (of the series) is really not bad. (Netflix).

ONE PIECE, Trailer ufficiale, Netflix Italia

One Piece (season 1) – season 1 – August 31st

There would be One Piece. The conditional is only because transforming the manga that has sold the most in history into live action is an operation to shake your wrists. Put yourself in the shoes of a fan of the saga who sees the characters of Eiichiro Oda in the flesh and above all watch the trailer that doesn’t really promise anything good. We will all watch the first episode. That’s for sure. (Netflix)

Listen to the Forgotten Flowers, Official Trailer, Prime Video

Listen to the Forgotten Flowers – Season 1 – August 4th

It is not the usual transposition of the usual big novel of secrets and twists. Let’s talk about Holly Ringland’s best-seller The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. We are talking about a fire, a family member and a 9-year-old girl who will rediscover her past at a great price. The book is really exciting. The TV series cannot be outdone. In the cast Sigourney Weaver and Alycia Debnam-Carey. (Amazon Prime)

The Bear, Trailer Ufficiale, Disney+

The Bear – Season 2 – August 16th

The first season was a revelation, more: something new and well written. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, and if you don’t know what it is, run to see it) plays a young chef who returns home to Chicago to manage the family sandwich shop. He was born as the truth book of catering. The second season starts with great expectations. (Amazon Prime)

