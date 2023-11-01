Five TV series not to miss in November: the final season of The Crown arrives

Listen to the audio version of the article

The final season of Crown, perhaps the most anticipated of all. With Lady Diana’s tragedy and the consequences for the British royal family, one of the most watched and loved series of all time ends. Then we return to Rome, that of crime and violence. We are in 2011 and Subuttaeterna is a sequel-spin off of Suburra. After a novel, a film and three seasons of TV series there is still a desire for Capitoline crime. Finally, the Korean mini-series Vigilante could be a surprise. Nothing unexpected but for a few years everything that comes from those parts of the world has been inspired and original. As for last month, we confirm that Gen-V is a mini-manual of adolescent sociology. Very enjoyable, if you like that genre. While the Fall of the House of Usher is truly unmissable. And it must be seen until the end.

Suburraeterna – Mini-series – 14 November

We are in Rome in 2011. The government is falling and Cinaglia tries to put himself in Samurai’s place. Spadino will make his move. And new criminals from the middle world will appear on the scene. The sequel-spin off of Suburra could also be a flop but that criminal micro-universe. (Netflix)

The Crown – Season 6 – November 16

Last season of one of the most popular and anticipated series of all time. From Lady Diana’s fatal accident until 2005. There will also be space for the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton. The season is divided into two parts. The finale airs from December 14th. (Netflix) Vigilante – Mini Series – 8 November It promises to be a violent, dramatic and unusual thriller. Kim Ji-yong is a good boy who is a cadet at the police academy. At morning. At night, he wears a black hood and hunts for criminals. Eight episodes, a mini-series. It could be this month’s surprise. (Disney+).

The Curse – Season 1 – November 11th

A damn and damn fun couple. They are Whitney (Emma Stone) and Asher Siegel (Nathan Fielder who is also the director). It presents itself as something new even in terms of writing. Produced by Showtime and A24, it is highly anticipated also because between the sequel and prequel it seems like everything has already been seen. Paramount+

Slow Horses – Season 3 – November 29

It hasn’t achieved the success it deserves. The team of underdog MI5 secret agents led by Jackson Lamb has been hilarious for three seasons. It’s true that it lives on the jokes of Gary Oldam who plays the protagonist but you will never see spies like those of the Pantano on the small screen. And not even on the big one. (Apple+).

