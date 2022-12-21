Listen to the audio version of the article

Let’s not talk about House of The Dragon and Lord of the Rings. But not even of The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Squid Game and all the famous-very famous TV series that have received awards and recognitions this year. Instead, we are talking about small productions or big failed promises. Of products that few bet on, that didn’t have the marketing of their part but that despite everything were able to surprise.

The Devil’s Hour – Official Trailer

The Devil’s Hour – Stagione 1 – Prime Video

It’s just scary. And when you have more than forty years of horror films behind you, it’s no longer so simple to generate a state of tension capable of lasting for more than a few minutes. This production starts as a classic British noir then turns Dark and finally Lost while continuing to keep you riveted to the couch. If you’re scared of kids seeing spooky things then this is your TV night.

The Sandman. Trailer ufficiale

The Sandman – Stagione 1 – Netflix

It was easy to get it wrong. Turning Neil Gainman’s novels and comics into a TV series is not easy and failure is around the corner as seen with the two seasons of American Gods which proved to be two half-flops despite the stellar cast. The Sandman, on the other hand, starts slowly but stays upright. Indeed, he will give you some memorable scenes. We are always on the side of the fantastic that unsettles us. But this time it disturbs a lot and well.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story | Official trailer 1

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Mini Series – Netflix

The Netflix television series that tells the story of the Milwaukee cannibal has become the streaming platform’s third title to surpass 1 billion hours viewed in just two months. Behind is the little hand of Ryan Murphy who is a name and a guarantee (American Horror Story and Glee, just to name two). And then in the role of the cannibal there is Evan Peters who is colossal and if he doesn’t win at least one Golden Globe he wants that there is no justice in the world.