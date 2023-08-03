Five video games to pack for a different and alternative summer

Listen to the audio version of the article

For a gamer, summer is a different time from the others. Because you’re outdoors more, you recharge your batteries, because theoretically it means fewer screens. For some of us (adults) this is not the case. Those who go on vacation and cannot take PCs, consoles and monitors with them must take refuge in their mobile phones or opt for portable gaming machines which, moreover, are living a new life. Apart from Nintendo Switch which is hybrid, Asus Rog Ally has arrived on the market and soon other PCs disguised as consoles will debut in Italy. For mobile players, those who were once defined as casual gamers, very little changes.

But there is also a slice of gamers who, while reducing their gaming consumption, use the dilated times of summer to discover something new. It means allocating one’s playtime outside the usual tracks, getting out of the way, triple-A titles, millionaire budgets and commercial blockbusters. It means trying out independent video games, small, sometimes authorial productions that are difficult to find at the top of the shelves or elsewhere in the “timeline” of digital stores.

The first different game is Deep Rest which, at least in the title, does not promise anything relaxing or worry-free. It’s a horror game, a reflection on mental health. It is located on Steam and was created by AzaGameStudio, a very small software house specializing in very accurate narrative experiences. For now there is only access to a demo. We know that you use an old-school point-and-click interaction system. We don’t know if it’s the best video game dedicated to mental illness. He certainly isn’t the only one.

Of a completely different kind is Smushi come home (Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac) where you are basically a mushroom in the sense of the fungus. A bird kidnaps you and leaves you in a forest far from home and it’s up to you to find your way. The artistic impact is that of the last Zeldas. You solve puzzles, meet creatures like snails, mushroom experts, and learn a lot. It’s a game that has a merit: it travels slow. No adrenaline. Great for a summer afternoon.

Unlike Humanity. Here we have to sit down and take a break because we are talking about a title developed by Tha Ltd. The first is the creative laboratory founded by Tetsuya Mizuguchi. He is one of the craziest and most visionary Japanese game designers ever. His name is behind games like Space Channel 5. Tetris Effect and Rez. Joining him is artist and visual designer Yugo Nakamura. Humanity is difficult to frame. Looks like Lemmings. Each level starts with a waterfall of humans that lands on the playing field from the sky and that you have to lead to the exit. For some these are unplayable games, interesting to tell but no fun to play. Maybe it’s even true, because looking for something that isn’t there in video games is a personality flaw present in much of video game criticism. However, Humanity is also a sensory experience because it brings back memories of video games and suggestions of the past, of the first video game, the one where we experimented a lot and without too many commercial inhibitions.