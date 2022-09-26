Home Technology Fix Windows 11 22H2 choking problem NVIDIA launches GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA
Last week, NVIDIA released the RTX 40 series graphics cards, and on the same day, Microsoft officially released a major update to Windows 11 22H2. Sure enough, major Windows updates usually cause problems, and this time one of the main culprits is NVIDIA: Players found that they would choke when playing games with NVIDIA graphics cards. NVIDIA announced that it will be patched through the just-launched GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA. Upgrade to user installation of 22H2.

Download GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA: click here

Some NVIDIA graphics card players left a message in the Microsoft discussion forum, saying that after upgrading to 22H2, the CPU usage has dropped significantly by 5-80%, which is very unstable and cannot be played. It will be normal to revert to the previous version.

NVIDIA took advantage of the GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA launch on Saturday, calling on Twitter for users to update their Windows 11 22H2 installations to fix performance-related issues.

Support RTX 40 8K 60fps video recording

In fact, another major feature of GeForce Experience 3.26 this time is that it supports 8K 60fps HDR ShadowPlay recording on the just-released RTX 40 series graphics cards. After installing this version, you can start recording 8K game images by pressing Alt+F9. However, since the RTX 40 graphics card and the driver supporting the new card have not been released, everyone can only wait.

In addition, GeForce Experience 3.26 provides optimized support for 51 new games and fixes several bugs.

