fixed iOS 16.5.1 issue

Relatively a few hours after the release of the first public beta of iOS 17, the time has already returned to refer to an update that involves the owners of the most recent iPhones. The more observant among you will in fact remember the problems related to the Rapid Safety Intervention: well, now Apple has made the fix of the fix available.

In this regard, as also reported by Gizmodo, around the day of July 13, 2023 Tim Cook and associates proceeded to release a new security update that fixes the issue. The situation would therefore seem to have finally returned to normal (clearly hoping that there is no need for the fix of the fix of the fix).

In any case, we recall that the initial update released earlier this week should have already protected iPhones from a serious software vulnerability, but it later emerged that that update it also brought with it some headaches related to the Safari browser. This has therefore subsequently led Apple to block the release of the update for iOS 16.5.1.

In short, now there are more Quick Safety Actions for iOS 16.5.1 (c), iPadOS 16.5.1 (c) and macOS 13.4.1 (c), which this time shouldn’t interfere with web browsing. For the rest, you might be interested in taking a look at our insight into what the iPhone Quick Security Interventions are, so as to have a more complete picture of the story.

