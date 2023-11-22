Home » Flashback 2 Flashback 2 評論
Flashback 2: Disappointing Sequel Fails to Live Up to the Classic

The highly anticipated sequel to the classic game Flashback has finally been released, but it seems to have fallen short of expectations. Flashback 2, designed and written by the original creator Paul Cuisset, has left many fans feeling disappointed and underwhelmed.

The game once again follows Conrad B. Hart, the reluctant sci-fi hero, as he sets out to vanquish the shape-shifting villain General Lazarus who threatens world peace. However, the gameplay mechanics and controls that were meant to bring back the feel of the original game fall flat, leaving the overall experience feeling bland and frustrating.

One of the most glaring issues with Flashback 2 is the abundance of bugs and glitches, making the game feel incomplete and poorly executed. Players have reported getting stuck in the environment, and enemies also getting stuck, leading to a frustrating and unenjoyable experience.

The story and narrative in Flashback 2 have also been criticized, with a lack of connection between the characters’ dialogue and the overall story. The tone is described as scattered, and the dissonance between mechanics and story leaves players feeling confused and unsatisfied.

In addition to the gameplay and mechanics, the graphics and sound effects in Flashback 2 have also received negative feedback. The cyberpunk environments lack personality and feel artificially generated, while the voice acting and sound effects feel outdated and out of place.

Overall, Flashback 2 has left many fans disappointed, with some going as far as to call it “Cashgrab 2.” The game fails to live up to the legacy of its predecessor and falls short of providing an enjoyable and engaging gaming experience.

It remains to be seen whether Delphine Software and Microids will address these issues and work to improve the game in future updates, but for now, it seems that Flashback 2 has missed the mark.

