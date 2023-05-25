FlexBoard, how to “wear” the virtual

FlexBoard is a flexible platform for rapid prototyping of interfaces on objects of all kinds

Prototyping interfaces is a job that requires a lot of time for researchers, for example to explore new designs, test an interactive system and interacting with a new type of technology. Prototyping is a fundamental process for the development of the metaverse and, more generally, of augmented and virtual reality. Months of work, even years, to convert all data from the surrounding world into responses to digital inputs, thus bringing man and machine closer together. Optimizing prototype creation times, perhaps by extending the activation platforms, is a “breaking point” of absolute value for research.

And here’s why FlexBoard can become a project that we will remember for years. It is a so-called flexible breadboard, with the ability to bend up and down for prototyping on curved and deformable surfaces. FlexBoard enables rapid prototyping of objects with interactive sensors, actuators and displays on components such as game balls and clothing. But let’s take a step back: in development jargon, we refer to Breadboard as an electronic prototyping platform. While traditional breadboards support prototyping of traditional circuits, where placement on the prototype doesn’t matter, the technology is not intended for developments of new interaction methods, where the main objective is to place and test input and output components as they respond to various commands, not always in linear planes. FlexBoard was presented at the CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems 2023 in April.

FlexBoard, prototyping without limits

In this scenario, the initiative enables prototyping almost everywhere, with the possibility of testing inputs with only the limit of the imagination. MIT researchers tested the platform on gloves, video game controllers and kettlebells, the classic cast iron ball with a handle for home and gym workouts, to demonstrate its adaptability to different objects. From MIT they discovered that sensors and displays can be connected to the electronic components of the hinges of each platform. The team then fitted the kettlebell with sensors and LEDs to identify if users were performing the swing exercises correctly.

The display showed the number of repetitions, red for improper execution and green for correct execution. By providing the feedback, the platform can help improve training regimens. To increase flexibility, a thin plastic connects two pieces of the same material in the breadboard design.

In fact, a 3D printer can create FlexBoards that can be sewn to a device, such as a dress, or fixed with epoxy glue or Velcro. To make the bending capability of the FlexBoard possible, MIT scientists replaced the traditional rigid breadboard body with a hinged structure, which bends reversibly in both directions.

FlexBoard: A Flexible Breadboard for Interaction Prototyping on Curved and Deformable Surfaces

Gaming and future developments

However, it is necessary to maintain the skills of electronic prototyping. How? Metal strips have been inserted into the spacing between the pins, so the breadboard functions as a platform with the added ability to bend 360° up and down with just 30 segments. Although pin spacing changes when a FlexBoard is folded, engineering evaluation demonstrates that components with up to 5 parallel pins can be inserted into a fully folded FlexBoard. From MIT they evaluated the durability of the FlexBoard, folding it 1,000 times and verifying that, even after this stress test, the platform remains perfectly functional, without breaking.

Research author Michael Wessely pointed out:

“A key development in our modern world is that we can interact with digital content anywhere, anytime, enabled through ubiquitous interactive devices. FlexBoard supports the design of these devices by being a fast and versatile interactive prototyping platform. This allows designers to rapidly test different configurations of sensors, displays and other interactive components, which could lead to faster, more intuitive and accessible product development cycles.”

Going forward, FlexBoard aims to make exercise equipment, kitchen utensils, furniture and other household items more interactive. FlexBoard could also revolutionize virtual reality games with haptic alert systems in controllers and gloves. The wearer of the viewers would receive vibrations and other “response” commands, making gestures in the digital world a more versatile input closer to reality, with the possibility of obtaining instant feedback. Despite the excellent premises, MIT acknowledges that the platform needs to be further optimizedrequiring better bendability, durability and strength.

