Flexible mobile phone tariff with promotions and price advantages (permanent discounts possible) • NerdsHeaven

SIMon mobile presents a new, flexible mobile phone tariff that can come up with various promotions and price advantages. The SIMon mobile flex tariff offers a monthly cancellation option, flexible data packages and an all-network flat rate for telephony and SMS. Here you will find all the details about the current promotion.

Tariff details and conditions

Der SIMon mobile flex-Tarif costs €14.99 per month and can be canceled at any time with one month’s notice to the end of a contract month. The tariff includes a monthly data volume of 10 GB, which can be used with a download speed of up to 50 Mbit/s and an upload speed of 25 Mbit/s. Another 5 GB package can be booked once for an additional €3 per month. After the included volume has been used up, the speed is reduced to 32 kbit/s.

The tariff also offers a voice flat rate in all German networks and an SMS flat rate in all German mobile networks. The inclusive services mentioned can also be used in other EU countries, including to Germany. The unused inclusive volume expires at the end of the month.

Price advantages and promotions

number portability

When porting a number, customers receive one permanent discount of 6 € on the monthly base price, which is then reduced to €8.99. However, some providers do not allow you to take your phone number with you. A special promotion from 01.02. until 04.06.2023 also enables the discount when taking phone numbers from selected providers with you. This promotion is only valid for new customers.

refer-a-friend

If a new customer signs up for the SIMon mobile flex tariff via a personal recommendation link from an existing SIMon mobile customer, the new customer will receive one permanent discount of 6 € on the monthly base price and a free month in the form of a one-off credit of €8.99 on the first bill. The discount cannot be combined with other price advantages.

Price advantage without phone number portability

Customers who sign up without porting their number will receive one permanent discount of 3 € on the monthly base pricewhich is then reduced to €11.99.

Tariff features

The SIMon mobile flex tariff offers an all-network flat rate for telephony and SMS in all German networks. The contract term is flexible on a monthly basis, so customers can continue to use, pause or cancel the contract. The data volume can be flexibly selected between 10 and 15 GB. In addition EU-Roaming inklusiveso that the tariff also in other EU countries and in Gro