Flickr will add a new category of “Virtual Photography” in addition to the existing three categories of photos, illustrations and art, and screenshots to help users search for in-game screenshots more easily. This is mainly because Flickr recognizes that many games have built-in quite complete and complex picture capture mechanisms, which can not only adjust focal length, depth of field and other parameters to simulate real cameras more freely, and many can even add filters. Essentially, it is very different from a simple screen shot, but it is not suitable for classification into photos.

In the blog post, Flickr explained that this is mainly for setting filters, making it easier to avoid photos or screenshots if you only want to search for virtual photos. Flickr’s move shows that the quality and fidelity of modern games continue to improve, making virtual scenes begin to drift away from mere screenshots and gradually move closer to the real world. In addition, if the metaverse can really develop steadily, photos “taken” in the metaverse world can also be displayed using this category.

