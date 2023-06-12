Flight Simulator 2024 announced with exciting innovations

Microsoft has announced a new version of Flight Simulator. We summarize all important information for you.

Image: Microsoft

Flight Simulator 2024 is coming! There is no concrete release date yet, but the name already reveals that the publication should take place sometime in the course of the coming year. As usual, the game will be released for PC and Xbox – although it should also be available in Xbox Game Pass from day 1.

As can be seen from the announcement, the popular simulation has not only been revised visually, but also in terms of content. A first trailer shows breathtaking landscapes and all sorts of new aircraft. Here you can convince yourself of the graphic splendor:

In the context of rescue missions, for example, it will be possible to rescue hikers who have had an accident. Forest fires can be fought with new fire-fighting aircraft. Large transport planes bring heavy equipment from A to B. And if you like it sporty, you can drop parachutists in the air or take part in races. These are just a few of the many innovations that bring variety to the gameplay.

“This brand new simulator leverages the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics and gaming to create the most challenging, immersive and awe-inspiring flight simulator ever. To achieve this unprecedented level of accuracy, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is powered by the highly advanced Asobo Studio Engine.”

The current Flight Simulator, which Microsoft released in 2020, will also be supplied with new content. The release of a Dune addon is planned for November. The update should integrate an ornithopter into the game, which is also known from the movie.

What: Microsoft