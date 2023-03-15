MSI, the global leading brand of gaming hardware, launched the brand’s top gaming mouse – CLUTCH GM51 series, including wired and wireless versions. As the successor of CLUTCH GM41/GM31, CLUTCH GM51 lightweight series gaming mouse continues the same appearance design concept, and inherits the well-known GM50 series hand shape, and provides further optimization.

The flagship CLUTCH GM51 Lightweight Series features lightweight construction that reduces additional plastic by up to 25%. Features an ergonomic hand shape that reduces fatigue and enhances gaming while delivering agile performance. The side grip adopts the patented MSI Diamond LightGrips design, with a double-shot diamond pattern non-slip surface, players can not only hold the mouse firmly, but also display the RGB lighting effect fully customized by MSI Center . Both wired and wireless versions feature cutting-edge technology for unparalleled gaming performance.

CLUTCH GM51 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse – No Limits

The CLUTCH GM51 lightweight wireless gaming mouse is packed with features to provide gamers with the best possible performance. The mouse weighs only 85 grams and can provide a maximum DPI of 26000, 650 IPS motion tracking, 50G acceleration (thanks to the top-notch PixArt PAW-3395 optical sensor) and the latest 2.4G wireless technology – MSI SwiftSpeed. Three different connection modes provide versatile functions for the mouse, including MSI SwiftSpeed ​​for ultra-stable and low-latency connections, Bluetooth connections for different platforms, and wired connections. The mouse can also be charged via two advanced solutions, including MSI Snap Charging (wired) for a 3x faster charging experience, and standard and easy charging by placing the mouse on the included MSI charging stand . Equipped with a large-capacity 550 mAH battery, when connected via MSI SwiftSpeed’s 2.4G wireless connection, a single full charge can achieve up to 150 hours of battery life.

CLUTCH GM51 Lightweight Gaming Mouse – Extreme Speed

The lightweight CLUTCH GM51 is the perfect solution for wired gaming mice. The mouse weighs only 75 grams and is equipped with the top PixArt PAW-3395 optical sensor, providing up to 26000 DPI, 650 IPS motion tracking and 50G acceleration, providing an ultra-smooth gaming experience. CLUTCH GM51 wired mouse uses the latest ultra-high-speed microcontroller to achieve a real 8000 Hz polling rate, far exceeding the industry standard 1000Hz polling rate by more than 8 times, and the data transmission speed has been greatly improved, allowing players to Track every tiny movement for ultimate performance. FrixionFree cables are engineered for exceptional flexibility and smoothness, minimizing friction with mousepads and desktops.

software and more

Both mice come with three built-in personal profiles. Users can customize various settings through MSI Center, including RGB lighting effects, macros and configuration files, etc. The CLUTCH GM51 series mice feature durable Omron microswitches beneath the left and right mouse click buttons, rated for over 60 million clicks. The 100% PTFE mouse pads feature a unidirectional surface texture that provides near-frictionless glide for precise, high-speed mouse movement.

CLUTCH GM51 Lightweight series is now available in MSI distribution channel

CLUTCH GM51 lightweight wireless gaming mouse

– PIXART PAW-3395 Optical Sensor

– Up to 26000 DPI sensitivity/650 IPS tracking/50G acceleration

– Patented MSI DIAMOND LIGHTGRIPS

– Classic ergonomic shape and lightweight design at 85 grams

– Support charging modes such as MSI SNAP CHARGING and charging base

– Provide MSI SWIFTSPEED wireless technology and other three-mode connection methods

– OMRON microswitches rated for over 60 million clicks

– Pure 100% PTFE mouse feet

– MSI Center software supports personalized settings

– Built-in can store up to 3 sets of personal configuration files

– Includes Charging Base, USB 2.4G Wireless Receiver and MSI SNAP CHARGING FRIXIONFREE Type-C to Type-A Cable

CLUTCH GM51 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

– PIXART PAW-3395 Optical Sensor

– Up to 26000 DPI sensitivity/650 IPS tracking/50G acceleration

– Patented MSI Diamond Light Shade Grip

– Classic ergonomic shape and lightweight design at 75 grams

– 8000 Hz polling rate provides 0.125 ms response time

– Support charging modes such as MSI SNAP CHARGING and charging base

– MSI FriXionFree cables minimize friction with tabletop

– OMRON snap switches rated for over 60 million clicks

– Pure 100% PTFE mouse feet

– MSI Center software supports personalized settings

– Built-in can store up to 3 sets of personal configuration files

