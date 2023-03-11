The Flsun V400 is the improved successor version of the fast Flsun Superracer (test report). While the predecessor already achieved a crisp print speed of 180 mm/s, the V400 is said to work with up to an incredible 400 mm/s. In any case, the V400 is by far the fastest printer that we have had in the editorial office so far – despite the large installation space. Its print bed is 300 mm in diameter and the print height is a whopping 410 mm.

Extremely high printing speeds have only ever been possible with hard quality cuts, but for almost 1000 euros Flsun has to give us even more arguments for the V400 to pass. The manufacturer advertises with a newly developed ultra-light high-speed print head, larger and better printing plate technology and the 3D printer firmware Klipper. But for such a purchase price, fast and exclusive technology is still not enough, we also want perfect print quality. The test from our 3D printer theme world shows whether the wish comes true.

Construction



Anyone who buys a delta 3D printer is usually already familiar with the subject of 3D printing. These exotic FDM printers are known and notorious for their fast but complex mechanics.

Contrary to popular belief, however, the construction was completely problem-free and completed in just under an hour. The drive motor is already installed in the struts and print head and ready for use. So the buyer only has to screw individual parts and set plug connections.

First the frame construction is assembled. Then it’s time to assemble the pressure linkage. The opposing ball joints are held under tension and clamped one after the other. Here, too, the assembly of the entire movement mechanism is completed in five minutes. The setup was surprisingly easy, basically the hardest part was threading the wiring harness through a strut. After an hour everything is done and the V400 is ready to go.

Flsun V400: Construction & Details

Software



In contrast to most 3D printers, the Flsun V400 is not only operated via a simple microcontroller and the classic Marlin firmware. The clipper firmware used requires significantly more power, which is why the V400 has a mini-computer with a powerful quad-core chip and 1 gigabyte of RAM. The technical heart is behind the 7-inch touchscreen and has numerous interfaces such as three USB ports, a microSD card slot and WLAN.

Klipper requires its own computer for the more complex motion algorithms, such as trapezoid generator, look-ahead, pressure advance, and input shaper. A bunch of technical terms that are all responsible for just one thing: ensuring perfect print quality at extremely high speeds. Before we start throwing around kinetic terms and reviving the painful memories of physics class, let’s make a comparison!

The 3D printer firmware Marlin is the fresh novice driver. Marlin knows what it has to do to keep the car on the road. Marlin carries out his orders reliably and does it well. It drives from point A to B and then changes direction to point C, obeying the speed limits and rules.

Klipper is the experienced driver, he lets his car coast at a red traffic light, accelerates out of a curve, drives with foresight, adapts to his surroundings and, if possible, drives faster. This “thinking” is taken over by the more complex movement algorithms, such as the trapezoid generator and look-ahead.

Two concrete examples: The Pressure Advance adapts the filament feed to the acceleration and deceleration behavior of the print head. So the extruder doesn’t just push out the hot filament, but adapts its pressure to the movement behavior of the print head.

The input shapers create resonances. Mechanical movements cause a mechanical echo in the construction in the event of sharp changes in direction. Such echoes can be repeated in the form of ringing/ghosting in the print. These mechanical echoes are measured with an acceleration sensor and a resonance is calculated. In later printing, the resonance cancels out the echo, more precisely the printing error.

Technical Equipment



Flsun specializes in high-quality Delta 3D printers and only buys part of the components from other manufacturers. More and more components of the Flsun Delta printers are manufactured in-house. With the V400, for example, this applies to the dual-gear direct-drive extruder with bi-metal heatbreak in the powerful Vulcano hotend.

With the delta design, the printer’s pull straps run in the vertical struts. The ball joints of the ultra-light, low-vibration carbon fiber rods, which are clamped into the ball heads by springs, hang on it. The linkage converges in the middle to a thin aluminum plate, in which the complete filament processing is located. A light pancake motor drives the interlocking gears (dual gear) via a gear offset. A bi-metal heatbreak is built into the all-metal hotend. It more precisely defines the point at which the filament melts and thus enables shorter retract values, which also reduce stringing. The biggest advantage of the all-metal hotend is its upper temperature limit of 300° Celsius. In connection with the PEI pressure plate and additional housing, high-temperature filaments such as nylon and PC can also be processed. Another small detail of the print head is the integrated LED lighting for perfect illumination in print mode.

The Flsun V400 is operated via a reliable and precise 7-inch touchscreen with a clear menu. Thanks to the WLAN connection, the Klipper interface can also be monitored via any network PC.

With Klipper, pretty much everything in the printing process can be changed and individualized, so there are no limits to the imagination for changes in firmware, timelapse functions, creation of your own buttons. However, if you want to let off steam here, you should know what you are doing.

print quality



Of course, Flsun exaggerates a bit with 400 mm/s speed: outer contour, top and bottom speeds are set to 120 mm/s by default, inner contour to 280 mm/s and infill to 380 mm/s print speed. On the other hand, if all speed parameters are set to 400 mm/s, the quality suffers. However, the end result is still surprisingly usable, as we can see from our test bench.

Except for a single fine high peak, the V400 handles PLA, PETG and PVB excellently with the default settings. In order to give the double-sided component cooling enough time for cooling, the printing speed should be throttled to 50 mm/s for thin objects.

Fast movements put high pressure on the model. In combination with the tough and sticky PETG filament, the model came off the platform twice. To our amazement, with PETG we had to apply adhesive to ensure the hold.

With the flexible TPU, however, that was the end of it. The filament does not allow such strong extrusion due to its flexibility. We achieved a clean print image at 50 mm/s; 100 mm/s are possible, but printing errors occur and overhangs are no longer printed cleanly.

Flsun V400: print quality

Preis



At the time of testing, the Flsun V400 cost a whopping 950 euros and is therefore not exactly cheap. But considering the high print quality and impressive speed, the price is reasonable.

Conclusion



The Flsun V400 printed out a good quality Benchy amazingly fast (35 minutes). This announcement already justifies the high purchase price. The entire product is solid and well-made. The implementation together with the open source software Klipper was very successful.

The V400 is a fast, reliable Delta 3D printer with external software-supported printer monitoring that has almost no limits. In short, if you really want to print quickly, you can’t get past the V400.