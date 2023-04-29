FlyNova Pro test report – buy cheap from €26.00 (04/2023)

There is something about the FlyNova Pro that makes you say “Damn! I need that thing” after looking at the pictures and videos. Maybe it’s because the ball makes you feel like a Jedi or because we’re all still children in an adult’s body.

What can you say about something that is described in your own crowdfunding campaign as a “crazy boomerang spinner with endless tricks”. Exactly! Nothing more. 😁 It’s good that the manufacturer has come up with a more accessible name. The FlyNova Pro you can currently get it for a price 26,00€ on Amazon.de.

Design

But what is the FlyNova Pro actually? If I now say a ball with a boomerang function that spins and offers the possibility for an almost infinite variety of tricks, nobody is helped. So let’s try to break this down a little. The FlyNova Pro is basically a ball with an auxiliary motor or a mini quadcopter (without 4 rotors) in a spherical cage.

structure and functions

Inside the ball are 2 Propeller, that provide a bit of a boost. The buoyancy is not enough for the ball to fly on its own, but it is sufficient to let the ball hover over the palm of your hand or to do tricks in the air. This is made possible by the low weight of just once 26,4 g and a motor that drives the two propellers.

The energy supply is thereby from a 180 mAh battery provided. According to the manufacturer, this should be enough for 25 minutes of throws and tricks. The whole thing is then recharged again Mirco-USB.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

There is something about the FlyNova Pro that makes you say “Damn! I need that thing”. Maybe it’s because you feel like a Jedi with the ball or because we’re all still children in the body of an adult 😉 Who knows. The ball seems to promise a lot of fun. However, we do not want to deny or confirm this before a test. What do you think of the FlyNova Pro? Tell us in the comments.

After the test

After a few hours with the FlyNova Pro I can only say, damn this thing is fun. After switching it on for the first time, you probably spend the first battery charge (20-30 minutes) just running after the little ball, because on principle it doesn’t do what you imagine, but develops a life of its own. Once you get the hang of it, you quickly get ambitious and try more and more complicated throws and tricks with the ball.

But the gadget is also a great activity for the little ones, I personally observed this with my little nephew, who had a lot of fun just throwing the ball up or catapulting it through the apartment with the magic wand, it went so far that the dwarf entered into negotiations with his mom to get his own FlyNove Pro in his toy box.

I also had the pleasure of watching a young dog running after the ball, which was confusing for the dog, and playing with it, but how it looks in this case with the durability is probably another matter, I can only assume that the FlyNova Pro will not fare well for very long if it is regularly abused as a chewing bone. All in all we had a lot of fun traveling and that’s the whole point.

Features