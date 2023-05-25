Foamstars brings Splatoon-style action to PlayStation

If you don’t own a Nintendo Switch, you can’t really experience some of the great first-party games available on the system, like the colorful and fun Splatoon. Square Enix is ​​well aware of this, and has decided to create its own version of the Splatoon formula for PlayStation players to check out.

Dubbed Foamstars, the 4v4 multiplayer game asks players to team up and then take down the opposing team using an array of wacky and weird tools and weapons that specialize in painting the floor and surrounding levels. In practice, it appears to be very Splatoony, except that it appears to feature improved visuals and performance since the game is only debuting on the PlayStation console.

Foamstars – A Fresh New Party Shooter Revealed for PS5 and PS4 / “target=”_blank”> PlayStation Blog’s article on the game adds:”Foamstars is focused on delivering a fresh take on the shooter genre, all based on the concept of ‘participating in dynamic foam battles that anyone can pick up and play’. “

it goes on to say: “Foam is not just for attacking; shoot it at the ground and it will build up, changing the terrain. A key feature of this title is that the use of foam is creative and versatile. For example, players can build foam fortresses and Shoot enemies from the top, surf on foam to traverse the battlefield, and even use foam to defend against enemy attacks.

As for when Foamstars is coming to PS4 and PS5, that hasn’t been confirmed in any sense, meaning we currently have neither a firm date nor a release window.