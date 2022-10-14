Home Technology Focal Bathys: The Strongest Bluetooth Headphones Ever!? | Headphone Information |
French Focal is most familiar with the top speaker Utopia. In recent years, it has launched audiophile headphones with the same name! As for Focal, which has recently begun to develop into the Bluetooth headset market, it announced the brand’s first Bluetooth headset Bathys, which uses a high-end French aluminum-magnesium alloy M-shaped unit equivalent to the Focal headset. Although the price is slightly lower than Utopia, it is one of the most expensive bluetooth earphones on the market! Bathys is Focal’s first headphone with ANC active noise cancellation, with two modes, Silent and Soft, suitable for noisy and quiet environments respectively! The new headphones support the latest aptX Adaptive function and support 24bit/96kHz sound quality transmission! It can also be connected by USB-C cable to directly understand 24bit/192kHz standard music. The official launch date is still to be officially announced!

