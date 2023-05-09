focus on intelligence and sustainability

The advent of self-driving trucks could reduce the shortage of drivers and provide benefits in terms of cost and fuel savings, as well as contribute to greater road safety

Let’s get ready to see self-driving trucks circulate. We are talking about the future – not so distant – but in the meantime companies and startups are working to try to make an opportunity capable of guaranteeing significant advantages viable. The first advantage is related to the savings that could be obtained moving the goods with autonomous means. In the US alone, 65% of consumer goods are transported by truck. McKinsey estimated that with vehicles capable of moving independently, operating costs would decrease by about 45%, saving the US rental trucking industry alone between 85 and 125 billion dollars.

The advent of self-driving trucks is expected for multiple reasons. The first is the increase in road freight traffic, which went from 72% in 2019 to 77% this year.

The advent of the self-driving trucks will make it possible to compensate for the shortage of drivers, which is already significant today. Truck fleet operators find it difficult to recruit staff. This year, 105,000 people will be missing in the United States. The American Trucking Associations predicts that shortages will grow to 160,000 by 2030. This problem can be found almost everywhere: in Italy, for example, already today a third of hauliers have an average age over 50 and there are already 20,000 drivers missing. In Europe, the shortage of drivers increased by 42% from 2020 to 2021, with 71,000 vacancies in Romania, 80,000 in Germany and Poland, and 100,000 in the UK (Source: IRU).

Another reason that drives the demand for self-driving trucks is related to the need for one greater road safety. According to the latest Polstrada accident data, if we consider the causes involving industrial vehicles, distracted driving is the most frequent (49.6%). Followed by failure to respect the safety distance (19.6%) and excessive speed (17.2%). In 2021 there were almost 20,000 fatal road accidents in the EU. Heavy vehicles were involved in approximately 14% of these accidents.

The manufacturers are working to optimize the driving systems, already obtaining flattering results today. Already in 2022, an “unmanned” truck (present, but not actively driving) was used for more than five consecutive days in the USA to transport goods between Dallas and Atlanta, operating 24 hours a day. It covered more than 10 thousand kilometers, making four round trips and delivering eight loads of goods. In Europe, a Scania vehicle covered 300 kilometers in Sweden and the same manufacturer invested 94 million euros last year in a test track for autonomous and electrified trucks.

Takeaway

The growing demand for goods handling and the shortage of drivers make it necessary to adopt self-driving transport systems To guarantee conditions of greater road safety, the self-driving trucks that are being tested rely on excellent technological solutions and on AI Future driverless vehicles will not only focus on fuel savings, but will be motorized with electric propulsion or powered by hydrogen, promoting sustainable and safer mobility

The levels of autonomous driving

When is a truck self-driving? It is necessary to consider the five levels that distinguish the transition towards full vehicle autonomy.

Il level 1 it is the most basic form of automation and occurs – now widespread in cars – when technology controls one aspect of the driving experience, through automatic speed control or lane keeping assistance.

Al level 2 hi-tech systems control more aspects of the driving experience. Having more automated features allows the vehicle to change lanes, adjust speed and park by itself.

Il level 3 it occurs when almost all decisions on the road go through technology. This represents a big leap today in that the vehicle can effectively sense its surroundings and drive itself in certain situations. The driver must in any case be present and available in order to intervene promptly when and if necessary.

Il level 4highly automated, requires no human interaction in most cases.

However, complete automation is only possible at level 5, which distinguishes driverless vehicles. No human assistance is required, there is no need for a steering wheel or pedals and, in theory, these vehicles can be driven anywhere.

Self-driving trucks: the role of AI and technological solutions

Technology plays an enormously important role in ensuring that vehicles can move in total autonomy. A task of crucial importance is performed by artificial intelligence techniques (computer vision, deep learning and more). Equally decisive is the use of IoT solutions, thermal or infrared sensors, LiDAR, radar, GPS which have the task of collecting and analyzing data, perceiving and responding to the surrounding environment.

The autonomous driving system is designed to replace, as much as possible, the brain and the eyes. To do this, automated vehicles rely, in addition to AI, on a series of sensors to gather information about their surroundings.

The automated sensor system detects objects while the LiDAR (3D land surveying system) detects precise speed and position, even at long distances (even over 4-500 meters).

Radar systems in the front and rear bumpers calculate distances to obstacles.

Then there is the AI ​​software, which is linked to all the sensors and which collects inputs from the road mapping system and from the cameras inside the vehicle. AI simulates human perceptual and decision-making processes using deep learning and controls actions in driver control systems, such as steering and brakes. The car’s software consults the geographic internet service for information on the presence of road signs and other landmarks.

The market and emerging players

There is already one area where self-driving trucks operate: the mining context. Giant Cat reports that its autonomous trucks have so far hauled more than 5 billion tonnes (5.5 billion tons) of material “without a single injury.” Of course, roads and highways present more significant complexities.

However, the interest generated by the possibility of moving goods with self-driving trucks is significant in many sectors, first and foremost logistics. In the USA alone, trucks handled (in 2018, well before the pandemic and the sharp rise in e-commerce) more than 10 billion tons of goods, about 70% of the entire volume of national goods, according to the American Trucking Associations.

Several large companies are working on developing dedicated solutions. An example: Nvidia has created the DRIVE processing system to optimize autonomous driving, based on a system capable of providing perception, localization and route planning based on deep learningallowing the vehicle to understand its surroundings and operate safely.

Then there are startups such as Gatik and Kodiak Robotics, born precisely to carry out projects dedicated to self-driving. The first is based in Mountain View, California (where Google is located), is an artificial intelligence startup that develops software solutions for autonomous urban driving. She specializes in shorter routes, including metropolitan areas. Today he operates fully driverless trucks for Walmart in Arkansas.

Kodiak Robotics has proposed a technology capable of making even traditional trucks autonomous. The interest in this company, which relies heavily on artificial intelligence, has attracted the interest of none other than the greatest investor ever, Warren Buffet, who is notoriously reluctant to invest in startups. His Berkshire Hathaway, one of the world‘s largest holding companies, has acquired a stake in Kodiak Robotics, reports Bloomberg.

The future of self-driving trucks

When will we see self-driving trucks on the road? It’s too early to tell. Mckinsey foresees multiple degrees of development. An important first step will be the platooninga technique for wirelessly connecting a convoy of trucks to a lead truck, allowing them to operate safely much closer together, realizing significant fuel savings. This technique will still require a driver in each truck (this is called level 3 autonomy). Over the next three to five years, networks of these connected convoys will develop, using algorithms to connect. With improved aerodynamics leading to fuel savings, these trainsets could reduce a truck’s total cost of ownership by around 1%. Mckinsey writes again:

“In about 5-7 years, the next wave, platooning, will take hold. On interstate highways, these vehicles in column will have a driver in the lead truck and unmanned truck following closely behind. In 7-10 years we expect the next wave (autonomy at level 4 – ed)”.

We will be able to see complete autonomy in more than 10 years. Self-driving trucks will operate throughout the interstate highway system and other areas without moving into platooning or conditioned by meteorological and visibility conditions or by the development of dedicated reference infrastructures, such as “intelligent” traffic lights, capable of communicating with the IT systems on board the vehicle.

For now it is difficult to make predictions, also because many aspects remain to be defined, from legislative to more practical ones (the refueling of autonomous vehicles, for example).

It will be more likely trucks driverless can only move on the highway. Yossi Sheffi, Professor of Systems Engineering at MIT in Boston argues this in his latest book, in which – speaking of AI, the supply chain and the future of work – he also focused on the topic of road transport and autonomous driving.

“Autonomous trucks will not enter cities. To get there they would have to cross the white lines on the roads, cross the sidewalks… Instead, the model for self-driving trucks is the one called exit-to-exit, where transfer stations are planned near the highways and outside the city. In this system a truck will move from the factory to the freeway exit then to the transfer facility to unload the cargo. This is likely to create many new jobs within the first and last mile of the autonomous journey and also in stations, including retail, maintenance and inspection services.

Sustainability objective

In addition to job opportunities, it is interesting to note that the trials of self-driving vehicles are being carried out on increasingly sustainable vehicles. This is the case of Einride, a global supplier of digital, electric and autonomous technology for shipping, which is working to create a growing space in the UK market. Its first implementation will take place in collaboration with Walkers, PepsiCo’s snack-food subsidiary: the latter will use Einride’s trucks and platform to deliver goods between the cities of Leicester and Coventry, helping to reduce fossil fuel-powered transport of more than 400 thousand kilometers a year, according to what was declared.

In addition to the electric propulsion, there is also the option of hydrogen fuelling. A British consortium led by Scotland’s Hydrogen Vehicle Systems has secured around €7.4 million in funding to develop the first autonomous hydrogen truck. The Hub2Hub project will be managed by HVS together with another partner and a supermarket chain. Two prototypes will be developed, able to drive autonomously at level 4. One of the vehicles will be equipped with a driver’s cab, while the other will not have one, constituting a vehicle decidedly close to what the trucks of the future will be.

