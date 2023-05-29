Folding cell phones unpopular: Customers shy away from expensive smartphones

According to recent data, sales of foldable smartphones have fallen sharply after initial enthusiasm. Samsung continues to lead the market, but also sells fewer units.

Foldable cell phone sales fell again

When it comes to foldable smartphones, customers have so much choice like never before. Samsung and some Chinese manufacturers such as Oppo have submitted, and Google recently entered the ring with its Pixel Fold. Although more and more mobile phones can be bent in half, customer enthusiasm is becoming less and less.

According to new data, sales of foldable phones have declined year-on-year for two consecutive quarters. Between January and March 2023 were worldwide only 2.1 million units left delivered. For comparison: In the third quarter of 2022, over 6 million customers opted for a folding smartphone.

The clear one A decline can be observed for all manufacturers. Samsung’s fold and flip phones continue to hold the top spot, but the market share fell to 45 percent in the first quarter. Oppo is in second place with 21 percent, according to an analysis by market research company Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) (source: Ross Young bei Twitter).

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is very popular with customers who recently opted for a folding cell phone. The market share is said to be 27 percent. In second place is not the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung, but the Pocket S from Huawei with 15 percent. The larger folding smartphone from Samsung has to be content with third place. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes in at 11 percent, the Huawei Mate X3 at 6 percent.

Our impression of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4:

Samsung: next folding generation sooner?

Samsung is rumored to be planning to release its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 a bit earlier than expected. Possibly the two cell phones already presented in July 2023. A publication should then be expected on August 11th.

