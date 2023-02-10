To count the most mature foldable machines on the market, the Galaxy Z series is believed to have no suspense. Samsung seems to have more device designs that use foldable screen technology. At the CES Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas last month At the exhibition, Samsung publicly demonstrated an Android portable game console, the design of the fuselage is quite surprising.

Folding tablet with game controller

This concept portable game console called Samsung Flex Gaming combines a folding screen with a game handle. Although the YouTuber who shot the video did not provide any specification information, it can be seen from the video that the folding screen of Flex Gaming is about the same as an 8-inch tablet when opened, and there are game handles on the left and right sides, but the shape of the buttons seems to be still It needs to be adjusted again in order to meet the needs of gamers.

The screen is split up and down similar to NDS games

Due to the conceptual design, the Samsung Flex Gaming displayed at the venue could not be used normally. The screen displayed the screen of a racing game, and the interface was designed with up and down splits, a bit like the style of Nintendo NDS games. Although Flex Gaming is designed to demonstrate foldable screen technology, if there is a huge demand for portable game consoles in the market, Samsung still has the ability to respond to consumer demands.

Source: gizmochina