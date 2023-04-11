Since the Galaxy Fold mobile phone was released in September 2019, Samsung has launched a number of Fold and Flip series folding mobile phones with foldable screens in the past three years. A few days ago, foreign netizen Revegnus broke the news on Twitter, saying that Samsung plans to release the first foldable Galaxy tablet product this year.

According to Revegnus, the tablet will be called the Galaxy Z Tab and will be released later this year along with the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets. The whistleblower later responded to netizens and said that the Galaxy Z Tab has a great chance to be launched within this year, because if it is not released until next year, it will compete with a bunch of similar products from other manufacturers in the market and lose its topicality. .

Revegnus did not provide further details of the Galaxy Z Tab, but Samsung has previously registered a patent for a two-fold tablet design, but it is unknown whether it will be used on the Galaxy Z Tab.

Source of information and pictures: phonearena

