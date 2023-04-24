Home » Follow-up update! AMD Ryzen 7800X3D burnout causes damage to CPU and ASUS X670 motherboard
Follow-up update! AMD Ryzen 7800X3D burnout causes damage to CPU and ASUS X670 motherboard

According to news from Reddit, some players encountered AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU failure for unknown reasons, causing CPU failure, and damage to ASUS X670 series motherboards.

Reddit user u/Speedrookie posted about a broken AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU. The system is equipped with ASUS’s ROG STRIX X670-E motherboard, which can be seen running with its fans at full speed in idle mode. There is a 00 QCode on the DEBUG LED on the motherboard.

Recently, users have updated the follow-up situation. First of all, AMD and ASUS are very active in dealing with it, and provide players with RMAs for new products. In addition, the player does not overclock the CPU, but only uses 6000/30-38-38-96 EXPO overclocking memory, but even if the overclocking memory has passed QVL, EXPO and other certifications, it does not mean that it can run on all CPUs.

In other words, the IMC control quality of different CPUs is related to the overclockability of EXPO, XMP and other overclocking memory, but the current situation may cause this problem, and ASUS and AMD will investigate and find the problem.

