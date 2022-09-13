Home Technology Following the launch of its predecessor in 2013, Nintendo officially announced “Pikmin 4” and released a promotional video – mashdigi-technology, new products, anecdotes, trends
In the Nintendo Online Live Conference “Nintendo Direct 2022.9.13” held earlier, Shigeru Miyamoto, who has the title of “Father of Mario”, announced that he will launch the latest work of the “Pikmin” series, and it is determined that “Pikmin 4” will be released. As the official name, it also stated that it will be launched on the Nintendo Switch platform in 2023.

Prior to this, “Pikmin 3” was launched on the Nintendo Wii U platform on July 13, 2013, followed by a ported version on the Nintendo Switch platform, which was launched on October 30, 2020. The launch of “Pikmin 4” is the fourth game in the series.

The basic setting is still the same as the previous works. Players can collect different types of Pikmin, and through Pikmin, they can move items and collect debris, and then open up roads and build bridges that can pass through. In addition, they will also fight against vicious creatures.

Nintendo has yet to announce the specific gameplay details, but it is clear that it can be played from a Pikmin perspective closer to the ground, allowing players to experience different gameplay pleasures.

