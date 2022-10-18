Home Technology Following the Pixel Tablet dock, it is rumored that the iPad home smart dock will be launched next year-ePrice.HK
During the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch event a few days ago, Google previewed some information about the Pixel Tablet that will be released next year, including the launch of a home base that allows the Pixel Tablet to be turned into a home smart screen. It seems that this idea is not unique to Google. Recently, it has been reported that Apple has a similar plan, which is expected to be launched next year.

Turn your iPad into a smart home hub

Bloomberg author Mark Gurman broke the news last year that Apple is developing a new product that combines an iPad and a smart speaker, allowing users to place it on the living room, kitchen or bedroom bedside table. In the latest Bloomberg “Power On” weekly column, author Mark Gurman pointed out that Apple is developing a Pixel Tablet-like home base accessory for the iPad, which is expected to be published independently in 2023. In the article, he refers to the function of the base accessory, which is similar to last year’s The disclosed smart home devices function similarly.

iPad dock rumored to be released next year

This iPad dock accessory allows users to control smart appliances and make FaceTime video calls. Amazon and Google are relatively active in the smart home product market. Apple has only launched two home smart speakers, HomePod and HomePod mini. The former has been discontinued, and it is rumored that a new version will be launched next year.

Source: macrumors

