The keyboard that players who need desktop space often touch is nothing more than the TKL keyboard with the number key area deleted, or the keyboard with only 60% of the typing area. But in fact, many people will feel unaccustomed to using it. After all, the number key is also an indispensable part of daily use. The K86R to be introduced today retains the digital area, which also meets the needs of reducing the size, taking into account games and document processing. Absolutely It will become the next generation of mechanical keyboards that kill the Quartet.

Specification

Dual-mode interface: wired USB, wireless 2.4GHz

Number of keys: 100 keys

Switch form: pluggable mechanical switch

Key stroke: 4.0±0.5mm

Anti-ghost key design in all areas (NKRO)

Multimedia keys: 12 keys

Backlight effect keys: 4 keys

Charging port: USB-C

Rechargeable lithium battery capacity: 3750 mAh

Product weight: about 1170 grams

Product Dimensions (LWH): 384 x 139 x 40 mm

Food collection! 98 configuration out of the box

The K86R is a mechanical keyboard with a 98 arrangement, which removes the so-called function keys and retains the function of the number keys, which can be reduced in size and functional at the same time under certain adjustments. But in fact, this keyboard has been launched for a while, but a single color can’t satisfy players, so we have the K86R Uji Jinshi and K86R soda pudding that we are going to unpack today. Today, let us match the pudding and drink red bean matcha. Review this unique K86R for everyone!



→ K86R outer box.



→ The shafts unpacked are green shafts and brown shafts.

Included accessories In addition to the quick installation manual, the detachable Type C cable, the 2.4GHz wireless receiver is stored at the bottom of the keyboard, and a set of multifunctional shaft pullers is attached.



→ Contents.

This time, the two K86Rs use their own food names, excluding numbers, English, F1-F4 and F9-F12, and irregularly use colors that match their own food, such as red and green in Ujijin; soda pudding is Blue, color. Appearance is durable and textured.



→ K86R Uji Jinto (bottom), K86R soda pudding (top).

The K86R is based on the 98 configuration, and 2 keys are added to the right side of F1–F12, which brings the number of keys to a compact 100 keys. The upper cover of the keyboard is equipped with a moderately wide outer frame. The most different from the general keyboard is that the distance between the keys is shorter, the 9 editing keys are also reduced to 6 keys, and they are placed in the top row, and the shift and number 0 on the right are indented to make room for the direction area. If you look carefully, the arrow keys have moved down slightly, and combined with the partition in the middle, the arrow keys have a relatively independent space.



→ The edit key moves up, and the arrow key moves down.

The multimedia indicator keys are moved to the positions of F6 – F12. Fn with function keys can provide multimedia functions; while Fn with direction keys and the 4 editing keys above the numeric keypad can provide RGB lighting effects adjustment. In addition to hard control, Players can also change the lighting effect settings through K86R dedicated software.



→ Multimedia keys.



→ Use with Fn to change the brightness.



→ Use with Fn to change the lighting effect.

As for the connection part, the K86R supports 2.4GHz wireless and USB-C connection, there is a USB wireless receiver storage space above the bottom of the keyboard, and the wireless/wired mode Switch twist. It has a 3750mAh large-capacity battery. According to official information, it can be used for about 180 hours when the RGB is turned off in wireless mode, and can be used continuously for about 40 hours when the RGB is at its brightest.



→ USB-C port.



→ The receiver is located at the bottom of the keyboard, and there is an on-off key in the lower right corner.

The four corners at the bottom of the keyboard are designed with non-slip rubber strips, and the keyboard also provides 3-stage adjustment.



→ Bottom of the keyboard.



→ 3-stage adjustment.

The indicator lights of the K86R are vertically hidden between the keyboard area and the digital area. From top to bottom, they are number key lock, caps lock, and scroll lock. The Win Lock light signal (white light) at the bottom is both low and low. The battery indicator function (red light) allows players to know the current keyboard battery status at any time through the color of the indicator and the light-emitting mode.

If the Win Lock light is flashing red, it means that the battery of the keyboard is low, and the red light is always on in the charging state. After the charging is completed, the light will go out, and the player can unplug it to use it. If the Windows key lock function is turned on at the same time and it is charging, you will find that the light is pink.



→ Indicator number.

The K86R uses opaque two-color formed PBT keycaps, with a slightly frosted surface, neatly ironed openings, clear printing, and the overall quality is very good. The keycap surface is designed with English engraving, and the signs such as phonetic, multimedia, and lighting control are presented in a side-engraved way, which meets the needs of users who have phonetic needs, and also makes the front of the keycap look much more elegant. As for the shaft part, K86R has three types of shafts such as green shaft, red shaft, and brown shaft to choose from, and the whole key area adopts Gateron hot-swap shaft seat, which can replace the key shaft by yourself. Welfare.



→ The side engraving is more textured.



→ PBT two-color row keycaps.

The two keyboards of K86R Soda Pudding and Ujikin Time unpacked this time are the tea switch and the green switch respectively. The trigger stroke of the Gateron tea switch is 2 ± 0.66mm and the trigger pressure is 55 ± 15gf; as for the green switch, the trigger stroke is 2.3 ± 15gf. 0.66mm, trigger pressure is 60 ± 15gf.

I originally thought that the shaft of the Gateron tea shaft will be similar to the Cherry MX tea shaft, but the actual use of the Gateron seems to have fine-tuned the pressing feel and sound. The overall percussion sound becomes very quiet, and the sense of passage becomes less obvious. Personally feel that it is closer to the linear feel of the red axis. The Gateron green switch is very similar to the Cherry MX green switch. If it is different, it may be that the pressing sound is not as crisp as the Cherry MX green switch. However, the green switch is the blue switch, and it will be a bit domineering when playing games with too high hand speed. Leak out!



→ Gateron tea shaft.



→ Gateron green shaft.

The long shaft part is equipped with a satellite shaft design, which is very saturated when pressed. With the characteristics of PBT keycaps, which are not easy to oil and have moderate hardness, the overall use is very balanced, and the percussion is light and stable.

The hot-swappable shaft design allows players to configure shafts with different feel according to the key area according to their usage habits. For example, Xiaobian may want to use W, A, S, D and Q, W, E.R

Replace the green shaft with clear paragraphs and crisp sound to increase the percussion feel.



→ Support hot swap.

K86R software

K86R has its own support system. Players should be careful not to download the general iRocks software. Each button in the software can be customized. As for the light, K86R provides 19 kinds of lights for players to choose from. Of course, the lights can also be turned off. Effectively increase battery life. In addition, the keyboard also has a game mode that allows players to quickly disable Win key, Alt+Tab and Alt+F4, and commonly used macro functions can also be set here.



→ Each key can be set.



→ Lighting adjustment.



→ Game Mode.



→ Macro recording.



→ RGB backlight close-up.

Summarize

This time, the new K86R Uji Jinshi and soda pudding colors are super eye-catching. As the first dual-mode wireless mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable shafts, the K86R is basically the integration of all keyboard functions. Basically, what you want It can provide you with all the functions of the keyboard, not only the keycaps, but also the shaft body is of Gateron quality. It is a good-looking and good-looking keyboard in the hands of players, and the 98 configuration is not only the time you need to get used to, but also personal. I feel that only by keeping the number keys can we achieve both games and documents, and there is space for TKL to save; and there are number keys to facilitate document processing. The point is that the price of $ 2990 is not too expensive compared to gaming RGB products, and it gives players so many functions, whether it is necessary to play lights, work, play games, change the axis or wireless, it can be done, it is a bit customized It is no wonder that the concept of mass-produced and sold keyboards is so popular!