Food rescuers are approaching the sales mark of 10 million euros

Despite the problems that the e-commerce market had to go through in 2023, the Linz-based startup afreshed was able to show remarkable results. According to its own information, the young company, which specializes in the rescue and delivery of organic fruit and vegetables, doubled its delivery figures in the past year. Since it was founded in 2021, the startup has now almost broken the sales mark of ten million euros.

Afreshed: Rescue for the “miracles” in the fruit and vegetable range

afreshed saves “imperfect” fruits and vegetables

According to afreshed, this growth underlines the effectiveness of the business model, which is aimed at economic efficiency and sustainability in the food industry. A significant part of the success in 2023 was the expansion of the storage and delivery infrastructure. With a new warehouse partner near Vienna, they want to strengthen their presence in the Vienna area. This move allowed the company to increase its operational capacity and ensure more efficient delivery of its products.

afreshed has hit a nerve with its concept of saving “imperfect” food. In the supermarket, vegetables and fruit that are actually perfectly fine often end up in the trash because of aesthetic defects. The startup wants to protect these “miracles” from such a fate. The founders Lukas Forsthuber, Maximilian Welzenbach and Bernhard Bocksrucker already had this vision during their high school graduation. In addition to their studies, they founded their own company.

Strengthening of business in Vienna and the surrounding area planned

The young company offers rescue boxes in different sizes that contain either fruit, vegetables or both. The buyers do not know beforehand what exactly is in the box. That depends entirely on what the farmers offer, according to the founders. In addition to Vienna and the surrounding area, the company also delivers to Upper Austria, Styria, Burgenland and Salzburg. After the successful year 2023, the young company says it now aims to consolidate and expand its role as one of the country’s leading D2C food startups.