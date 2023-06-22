Food retail, a market that in Italy is worth 82 billion

The future of the food retail sector will inevitably pass through technological innovation: this is the perspective offered by “Food Retail & Tech: Insights for the Future”, an event organized by Appetite for Disruption, the think tank founded by Cris Nulli. The event will take place on June 28 in Milan, at Palazzo Castiglioni, headquarters of Confcommercio Milano Lodi Monza and Brianza, in collaboration with the Italian Federation of Public Exercises (Fipe).

Appetite for Disruption has for years had the task of stimulating innovation in the food retail sector, creating meeting points between established brands, emerging realities and investors. Participants include the Israeli-US investment fund Arieli and prominent brands on the Italian scene such as Pescaria and La Piadineria.

“This year’s event represents a unique opportunity in particular for those young innovative companies that are looking for the tools to grow and trigger a change”, says Nulli. Arieli, present at the event with Or Haviv, Head of Global Innovation and partner of the fund, will launch a call for innovative solutions in the food tech and agritech fields. The fund has already confirmed Italy as an important investment basin, having launched acceleration programs for Italian startups that have generated an economic value of over 10 million euros.

The event will also provide valuable consumer behavior data, provided by Circana, which indicates that total spending on bars, restaurants and similar in Italy has exceeded 2019 levels. According to Circana, 65% of consumers in Italy consider i very or fairly innovative bars and restaurants, but 40% would like to see more innovation in terms of ingredients, recipes and sustainability.

Among the speakers confirmed at the event there will be Andrea Valota, CEO of La Piadineria, Domingo Iudice, co-founder of the street food brand Pescaria, Layla Pavone, coordinator of the board for technological innovation and digital transformation of the Municipality of Milan, Riccardo Fisogni, general manager of Eatable Adventures and Paola Bonomo, angel investor and vice president of the Italian Angels for Growth association.

With the organization of Appetite for Disruption and the support of partners such as MyCia, ADCube, Brainpull, Coverflex and Deliverect, “Food Retail & Tech: Insights for the Future” represents an unmissable event for anyone interested in innovation in the food sector retail.

