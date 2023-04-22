Food startup Goldblatt pitched into the final

At the fourth city pitch of the #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 on Wednesday, April 19, promising startups once again presented their exciting concepts at the Erste Campus in Vienna. In the “Food & Beverage and Cosmetics & Bodycare” category, seven promising young companies from all over Austria pitched their pitches to win one of the coveted final places in Austria’s largest start-up competition organized by Erste Bank and Sparkasse, the start-up service of the Chamber of Commerce and Trending Topics .

Goldblatt won on Wednesday. The Styrian startup of the three founders Melanie Zanter, Stephan and Matthias Wiesenhofer has set itself the goal of revolutionizing plant-based cuisine. They want to imitate the taste of meat, fish or egg that many people are used to using purely organic and regionally grown raw materials. The startup completely dispenses with animal ingredients, flavorings and additives, Gluten, yeast or palm oil.

“We will rock the finale”

“The market is full of plant-based meat alternatives, but when you’re looking for something that’s organic, local and without additives, it’s difficult. We are now filling the gap with our gold leaves and will rock the finale,” said Stephan Wiesenhofer in a first statement on Trending Topics. Goldblatt products are now available in over 260 sales outlets in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, and the leap into some supermarkets (eg BILLA Corso) has also already succeeded.

The vegan startup will now pitch for the title “Startup of the Year” at the final of the #believeinyourself Challenge on May 24th. The startups REEDuce, Worm Systems and Shopstory have already qualified for the final.

Goldblatt was able to assert itself against the start-ups Backmari, DoPetMe, mucki, OneTwoBeer, GOOZ, and Nest Ventures with the product washing paper on the pitch day, which was attended by top-class speakers. GOOZ had to cancel the pitch at short notice due to illness (all information about the startups here).

Tight decision

As is so often the case, the jury’s decision was a tight one. While Yves Pircher from Tauros Capital gave his keynote address on the situation on the market for start-up financing, the jury members Markus Kuntke (Head of Trend & Innovation Management REWE International AG), Birgit Polster, (expert for start-up financing at the Erste Bank Founders’ Center). ), Heinrich Prokop (Director and Founding Partner Clever Clover) and Petra Haslinger (Vienna Chamber of Commerce start-up service) intensively about the pitches.

In the end, they narrowly decided in favor of Goldblatt, because the start-up was able to convince with its products, which were also available for tasting on site. According to the jury, OneTwoBeer came in second, who also impressed the experts with their very fast and easy-to-use beer tap machines for the catering industry.

Incidentally, the jury members Markus Kuntke, Birgit Polster and Heinrich Prokop can be heard in the current Trending Topics podcast on the Startup Ticket, the pipeline for startup products onto the supermarket shelf:

Startup Ticket: The pipeline for founders to the supermarket

In addition to the ticket for the final of the startup challenge, Goldblatt received prize money of 1,000 euros from Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as 2 annual licenses each for wîse up, the digital training and further education platform of the Austrian Chambers of Commerce. wîse up offers more than 15,000 innovative learning content in the form of videos, interactive formats, texts and webinars that are suitable for EPU, startups, SMEs and corporates.

