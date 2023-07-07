FoodTech: Holland allows lab-grown meat substitutes

After the United States and Singapore, the Netherlands is now the first European country to allow the sale and consumption of lab-grown meat.

Specifically, it is about meat and seafood products that have been cultivated from animal cells under certain conditions. The legislator has developed a code of conduct in cooperation with the green startups Meatable from Delft in Holland and Mosa Meat as well as the industry representative HollandBIO. The government has already allocated 60 million euros to build an “ecosystem for cellulosic farming”.

Greentech meets food: in-vitro meat

Laboratory meat, also known as cultured meat, in vitro meat or cell culture meat, is meat that does not come from a living animal but is produced in a laboratory.

Animal cells are taken and cultured in a nutrient solution to produce meat tissue. The aim is to offer a more sustainable and ethical alternative to conventional meat production.

Greentech meets Foodtech: Laboratory meat controversy very complex

The laboratory meat controversy is multifaceted and touches on various aspects. Here are some of the main reasons why it’s controversial:

Animal Welfare: Proponents of laboratory meat argue that traditional meat production involves animal husbandry and slaughter, often with animal suffering and ethical concerns. Laboratory meat could reduce or eliminate these problems because animals would not have to be killed. Opponents, on the other hand, argue that animal cell harvesting and the long-term effects of the technology on animal welfare have not been adequately researched. Sustainability: Conventional meat production is associated with environmental issues such as greenhouse gas emissions, land use, water consumption and feed use. Proponents of laboratory meat claim that it is far more resource-efficient compared to conventional meat and could significantly reduce environmental impact. Critics point out that the environmental impact of laboratory meat has not yet been fully assessed and that other sustainable alternatives to animal husbandry exist, such as plant-based meat substitutes. Technological challenges: The production of laboratory meat is currently still very expensive and technically complex. There are still many challenges that need to be solved to make production more efficient and cost-effective. Opponents argue the technology may not be able to meet global demand for meat and that other solutions, such as plant-based diets, may be more effective. Acceptance and taste: Another aspect of the controversy concerns the acceptability and taste of laboratory meat among consumers. Some people might have reservations about consuming meat that has been created in a lab. It is also still unclear whether laboratory meat can keep up with conventional meat in terms of taste and whether consumers are willing to buy it regularly.

